AGT 2019 Voting: How to Vote for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight 9/3/2019

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent enters another round of the competition and tonight is part 1 of the two-part semi-finals. The live shows give the contestants the opportunity to perform for America’s votes, in the hopes they can make their way into the finals. The acts who are performing on tonight’s episode are listed below. At-home viewers are key to the successes of the performers, as their votes have all the power to either move contestants forward or get them eliminated. The less amount of votes gets you kicked off the show.

If you want your favorite acts to move into the finals on AGT 2019, voting is the most important way to play a part in the outcome of the show. There are several differnt voting methods available for viewers to use, but none of them involve phone numbers this season. So, if you are trying to figure out how to vote for AGT acts by phone, this method of voting does not exist anymore. The methods that are available for at-home participants are the official voting app, voting online via the AGT website, or using your Xfinity X1 remote to vote for contestants. Read on for all the details below.

AGT 2019 Voting Window

If you would like to cast your votes online, AGT voters can vote up to 10 times for each act on that episode, during the open voting window. The acts appearing on tonight’s episode are:

Ansley Burns

Benicio Bryant

Eric Chien

Greg Morton

Jackie Fabulous

Kodi Lee

Light Balance Kids

Messoudi Brothers

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Robert Finley

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

The AGT voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on Wednesday, tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so be sure to get your votes cast by the end of the voting time. If you are using the AGT voting app, you can save your favorite acts during the live shows, as well as during the live results nights.

The lives shows air twice per week, with performances taking place on Tuesday nights and live results on Wednesday nights.

AGT Online Voting 2019

Using the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, fans can vote for their favorite acts during the live episodes. They can also save acts during the results shows, share their favorite acts on Facebook, and tweet to the cast members on the show, straight from the app.

When voting by using the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The official AGT app for 2019 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, in addition to Google Play.

For online voting at home for season 14 of the show, AGT viewers will need to sign in or register in order to cast their votes here.

According to NBC, when it comes to Xfinity X1 users, “Cable customers with an X1 set-top box can vote using the remote. While Xfinity XI users only have until one hour after the end of “AGT” in their respective time zones, those casting their votes via the app or online have until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT to register and submit their choices.”

With the help of voters tonight and into tomorrow morning, several acts will be put through during tomorrow night’s results show, while others will be eliminated. The live results show will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.