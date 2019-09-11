Who Breaks Up or Stays Together on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6?

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 is ending, which means couples are forced to either break up or stay together in committed relationships. Some get engaged, while others just continue to date, and then some leave BIP without a mate. But, before we give you all the details on each remaining couple’s current status, THIS IS YOUR WARNING. If you do NOT want to know what happens on the finale, who breaks up or who stays together, STOP READING NOW.

Now let’s get into everything you need to know about the 2019 BIP remaining couples.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty

Demi Burnett gets engaged to Kristian Haggerty in the first same-sex relationship in Bachelor history and the two are still together. Prior to the season airing, news of their engagement was reported by Reality Steve. Prior to Burnett’s relationship with Haggerty making it to air, Burnett came out about her sexual fluidity online, writing on Twitter, “Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen.”

John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams

John Paul Jones has been actively pursuing Adams throughout the season, but it was clear Adams wanted to explore other options when she encouraged Jones to go out on dates with other cast members. So, it’s not surprising that Reality Steve reported Adams ended the relationship before the overnight dates on the finale.

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin

Barbour had a rough time vying for Hannah G.’s heart this season, crying as she explored flirtations with other men. But, soon, Godwin realized Barbour was a good guy with genuine intentions. The two became a solid couple in Paradise and were recently spotted hanging out together, as reported by Newsweek.

Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar

According to Reality Steve, Lopez-Alvar and Harbor do go on their overnight date, but Harbor doesn’t want to say “I love you” or get engaged, so Lopez-Alvar ends the relationship.

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton had a few hiccups this season but dated steadily and Reality Steve has reported that they get engaged. Reality Steve revealed that they are still engaged though they admit to some rockiness in the relationship on the reunion episode. Reality Steve stated, “Katie comes out on stage not wearing her engagement ring, and basically calls Chris out saying things weren’t going great, and she feels like she’s putting in all the effort and he’s not trying enough. Chris wasn’t thrilled she chose to do this on stage. Eventually, they work through it on stage, she puts on the ring, and at present time they are still together and engaged.”

Matt Donald and Bri Barnes

Old Matt Donald had been in a love triangle with Bri Barnes and Sydney Lotuaco, but Donald ended up giving his final rose to Barnes, according to Reality Steve. The two broke things off before the fantasy suite dates, which is predictable since they both had pretty much just gotten to Paradise, so forming a solid, long-standing connection so quick would be completely unrealistic.

Chase McNary and Angela Amezcua

Angela Amezcua, the ex-girlfriend of Clay Harbor, came onto the show about halfway through the season and McNary later in the season as well. They didn’t have much time to get into a steady relationship, so of course, they break up.