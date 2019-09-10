Who Leaves & Quits Bachelor In Paradise Tonight? 9/10/2019

Bachelor In Paradise is rapidly approaching its season finale, but some contestants won’t be able to make it all the way. While some are contemplating engagement and planning their futures, others are deciding the BIP life isn’t for them, and walking off the series. But which ones are which? Which contestant decides to quit tonight?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who quits during season 6 episode 12 of Bachelor In Paradise.

Reality Steve reports that Connor Saeli decides to quit during tonight’s episode. Connor was dealt a major blow when Caelynn Miller-Keyes decided to run off with fellow contestant Dean Unglert, and leave him without a romantic partner. Connor tried to talk Caelynn out of going with Dean, citing his past actions.

“He just left and blindsided you and obviously put you down and made you feel terrible — and it was on your birthday too,” he reminded her. “Actions really speak louder than words, and there are no actions on his part that show he’s going to be a guy who’s there for you and will fight for you and will be ready for a relationship and want to settle down.”

Connor Saeli Decides to Leave After Caelynn Miller-Keyes Chooses Dean Unglert

“Sure, him coming back here is a grand gesture to show he cares about you and sees something, but what happens when you get back home?,” Connor added. “What happens when you’re actually together and things get tough… Will he comfort and fight for you, or will he leave like he did before?” He later admitted that he couldn’t believe Caelynn’s actions, and that the right thing to do should have been “clear” for her.

Connor attempts to move on by going on a date with Revian Chang, but the romance doesn’t last long, as he is seemingly waiting for someone else: Whitney Fransway. Connor met Whitney during Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding, and he was holding out hope that she would arrive on the beach.

Connor Is Currently Dating ‘Bachelor’ Alum Whitney Fransway

“When it looks like she won’t arrive at the beach, Connor decides to leave, triggering a wonderfully romantic and comical game of tag,” ABC teased in its press release. “Will they catch up with one another or pass like two ships in the night? It’s another Paradise first!”

Surprisingly, Connor and Whitney’s romance played out offscreen. By the time the latter is added to the Bachelor In Paradise cast, Connor has decided to walk off the series. “When they finally did bring Whitney on, Connor was gone,” the spoilers read. “So what happened was, they actually sent Whitney to Connor’s room, and Whitney and Connor got to spend a few days in Mexico together.”

Connor and Whitney are reportedly still together.