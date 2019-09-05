Zack Clayton Carpinello Is Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Boyfriend Now

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been going through a public divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews and it has been discussed on her reality show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Farley has also revealed on the show that she now has a boyfriend, who is a professional wrestler. Zack Clayton Carpinello is a younger man and Farley has joked that the rest of the cast calls him “24” because of his age. JWoww turned 33 in February 2019.

According to People, JWoww has been close friends with Carpinello for years and even invited him to her wedding in 2015. She said they originally met through Carpinello’s sister, Erica, and he already knows her children. JWoww revealed to People that her daughter, Meilani, has “always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition. So they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

Carpinello chimed in saying, “I’ve spent a lot of time with the kids. I’ve known Meilani for a few years. She’s known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They’re great.” JWoww then continued, “[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he’s cooler and will do a lot more. And I’m like, the mom yelling in the background. But it’s fine. I’ll let him have his moments.”

When it comes to his childhood, People has reported that Carpinello hails from Bethlehem, New York, and used to play football when he attended Bethlehem Central High School. He now goes by his middle name, Clayton, as his professional wrestling title.

JWoww’s BFF Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has commented on her friend’s new relationship to The Asbury Park Press and said, “He’s very handsome, by the way. Jenni has been going through some s— but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

Since revealing that she was dating Carpinello, pregnancy rumors have circulated and OK! Magazine has reported that JWoww has denied the rumors. Carpinello also came out to comment on the rumors, stating on one of his Instagram stories, “Jenni is NOT pregnant. Stop being idiots.”

JWoww recently finalized her divorce from Mathews, with whom she shares two children. And, in an interview with Us Weekly, Mathews has spoken out about the divorce and JWoww’s new boyfriend. Mathews said, “Thursday 8-29-19 I was officially divorced and I’m excited for what the future brings as a single dad. Although this last year was the toughest ones of my life in almost every way it was also one of tremendous growth and one that tested my human spirit … She seems to have met a terrific guy and I have all good thoughts and hopes for them.” Mathews has said that he wishes his ex-wife “nothing but the best, truly.”

According to Screen Rant, JWoww originally filed for divorce in September of 2018. She made her relationship with Carpinello public in April 2018.