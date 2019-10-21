90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All Pt. 2 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs tonight at 9/8c with the second half of a two-part finale special. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “In Part 2 of the Couples Tell All, host Shaun Robinson dives back in with our couples and continues to uncover surprising updates on where their relationship stands now.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Fans have plenty to look forward to on tonight’s big Couples Tell All season finale. Jenny is still heartbroken after her split from Sumit, but is still hoping for him to call in tonight, while Laura’s son Liam seems to be overjoyed at the prospect of his mother’s failing marriage to Aladin. Tiffany and Ronald discuss his betrayal with a stripper at his bachelor party, and Jihoon reveals that his mother wanted him to marry a Korean woman.

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode:

Laura & Aladin Have Hit a Rocky Patch in Their Relationship

Here we go! 🎉 Join @shaunrobinson for the #90DayFiance: The Other Way tell-all Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/bexoZ9MAxP — TLC Network (@TLC) October 10, 2019

Last week’s episode left off with a shocking reveal: Aladin wants to divorce Laura after just six weeks of marriage. An emotional Laura confronted Aladin last week about their marriage and claimed Aladin wanted to break their commitment because he was angry that she left their house without telling him where she was going.

The two have been embroiled in a messy, public split over the last few weeks, with Aladin blocking Laura on Instagram, and Laura announcing a surprise pregnancy to try to get his attention. The couple will likely air out more of their dirty laundry on the Tell All tonight, so fans will hopefully get a chance to figure out what’s going on between the two, and if they really have split up or if they worked through their issues and got back together.

The promo below shows Laura breaking down in tears because her son Liam keeps laughing at the prospect of their failed relationship, while another clip shows her sobbing and walking away, saying “I feel like such an idiot.” Aladin also tells the cameras in a clip from last week’s promo that he is “not happy anymore with you.”

Jihoon’s Mother Wanted Him to Marry a Korean Woman & Tiffany Confronts Ronald About His Bachelor Party Stripper

Will we hear from Sumit? Find out on the #90DayFiance: The Other Way Tell-All finale Monday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/e6T4hpFZXI — TLC Network (@TLC) October 18, 2019

Tonight’s episode will also see some big reveals from Jihoon, who admits that his mother and family would have rather had him marry a Korean woman. Last week’s promo for tonight’s Tell All special sees host Shaun Robinson ask Jihoon if his mother wished he had married a Korean woman instead of Deavan, and he answers “yes,” which causes Deavan to break down crying.

The drama between Jenny and Sumit continues tonight as well, with Jenny telling the cameras that she “never suspected that there was a wife, and he should have told me he got married.” She adds, that her “heart is broken.” Another clip shows Laura confronting Paul about why Karine is getting money from other men, while Evelin chimes in “I can tell you, if an American man is sending you money it’s because they want something.”

Although last week’s promo shows a sweet clip with Tiffany’s son Daniel telling Ronald that he would move back to South Africa to be with his dad, the clip above also sees Tiffany breaking down in tears after she is forced to re-watch a clip of Ronald dancing with a stripper at his bachelor party, so there will be plenty to unpack during the second half finale of the Couples Tell All special tonight. Be sure to tune in at 9/8c to catch Part 2, and don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couples Still Together Predictions

