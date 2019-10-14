90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couples Tell All Pt. 1 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs tonight at 9/8c with the first of a two-part finale special. The synopsis for Part 1 of the “Couples Tell All” finale reads, “In Part 1 of the Couples Tell All, we take a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments of the season and get surprising updates on where things stand now.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode promises plenty of drama between the cast and couples, as well a surprise guest who drops a bombshell on Corey, and a heartbreaking reveal involving divorce. Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode:

Evelin Forgets Her Engagement Ring & Somebody From Her Past Shows Up

Uh oh… Tune in to the #90DayFiance: The Other Way tell-all TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/RBSxl44ckP — TLC Network (@TLC) October 14, 2019

The clip above shows a pretty uncomfortable, awkward exchange between Corey, who is actually at the studio in New York, and Evelin, who is back home in Ecuador. Not only does she mention that Corey needs to lose some weight, put on some muscle and man up before she marries him, she also forgot to wear her engagement ring to the taping.

Corey explains that the two have begun planning the wedding, and that they hope to tie the knot within six months, but that they are still working through some issues in their relationship. He also mentions that his visa was extended for another five months, so the two (hopefully) have plenty of time to work everything out.

“So Evelin, in six months, you and Corey are going to be husband and wife?” the host asks Evelin, who giggles and replies “I hope, I don’t know. I just don’t know. How are we supposed to plan a wedding and things need to be figured out in such a short time.”

Corey goes on to explain that Evelin wants him to learn Spanish, immerse himself in her culture, and make a bigger effort with her family before they marry. He also adds that she wants him to “put on more muscle and look more attractive.” Evelin interjects that he put on a lot of weight, and agrees that he “needs a six pack” before they tie the knot. Yikes.

Here we go! 🎉 Join @shaunrobinson for the #90DayFiance: The Other Way tell-all Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/bexoZ9MAxP — TLC Network (@TLC) October 10, 2019

There is also a surprise guest who makes an appearance tonight to confront Corey on his relationship with Evelin. Last week’s episode promo saw Corey asking a mystery man (who we believe is actually Evelin and Corey’s friend Raul), if he wants to be with Evelin. The man responds “of course. Evelin is the most beautiful girl,” which causes Corey to get up and walk away, so fans have some more uncomfortable tension to look forward to with Corey and Evelin tonight.

Jenny Hopes Sumit Will Call & Laura Drops a Bombshell

The truth comes out! Don't miss the #90DayFiance: The Other Way tell-all Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/9Ppv3ryE21 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 13, 2019

The promo above also promises plenty of arguing, including some back-and-forth between the reality stars who are questioning their fellow cast members’ relationships (as well as their own), and a few heated confrontations about the choices they made throughout the season.

Jenny tells the cameras that she will be “devastated” if Sumit doesn’t call to take part in the Tell All, since he can’t be there in person. Other promos have shown Jenny crying and admitting that she is heartbroken while her daughter Tina comforts her. We can also expect some drama from Ronald tonight, who tells the cameras that he “lost his s–t for a moment,” after another cast member confronts Tiffany on bringing her son around Ronald, who is battling a gambling addiction.

Probably the biggest bombshell of the night, the host asks Aladin if he told Laura he wanted a divorce, so there will be plenty to unpack during the first half of the Couples Tell All special tonight. Be sure to tune in at 9/8c to catch Part 1, and don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All Pt. 1 Online

