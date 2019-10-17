Ashley Howland & Casey Starchak: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Temptation Island puts four couples on an island with twelve single men and twelve single men in an attempt to discover whether or not the person they’re dating is their one true love. This season, four longterm couples will be put the test, and learn whether they’re in it for the long run.

One of those couples is Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak. Here’s what you need to know about them:

1. They Have Been Together for a Year and a Half

The couple met on social media about a year and a half ago on a dating app. They hail from Deland, Florida.

In their intro video, Casey explains that he needs Ashley to grow and realize that she can go out and meet other people. Ashley admits she’s a bit nervous about the entire experience, especially considering the fact that she’s been cheated on in the past.

Asked by In Style what brings them to Temptation Island, Casey shares, “We were just delving into our issues in our relationship when I got an email about casting couples for the show. We didn’t even know what our issues were at the time; just that there was an issue and that we would get into arguments. As the casting progress continued, we got clarity and figured out what we need to work on. We realized that the show was something that could help us grow as a couple.”

2. She Broke down on Night One

Ashley has a deep-rooted fear of losing Casey. During her night one dinner with the gang and Mark, she broke down into tears, saying, “The worst thing would be losing him. That would be the worst.”

Asked by In Style if it concerns her that last season, many long-term couples got physical with other singles, Ashley said, “It’s a fear. But I’m just trying to focus on us. Obviously, people have hooked up on the show, but their relationships aren’t like ours. Everybody’s relationship is different, so you’re not always gonna have the same outcome.”

3. The Couple Recently Moved in Together

The couple recently moved in together. In the words of USA, “Ashley and Casey believe that if they can survive Temptation Island their previous deeds and mistrust can be left firmly in the past and they can move forward with total confidence.”

These days, Ashley is a dental assistant and Casey works in online sales.

Casey tells In Style, “Temptation Island is definitely something that we need at this point… We’ve definitely set rules for each other — no kissing, no sex, none of that. We’re here to work on our relationship, not try to ruin it.”

4. Ashley Is Worried That Casey Will Forget Their Relationship

In her interview with Access, Ashley states, “I think what I’m most worried about is that he forgets our relationship. And finds someone that is better suited for him.”

Casey fights back, saying, “Well I don’t understand why she feels that way. Because she knows how well suited we are for each other. We live together. We have an awesome relationship.”

5. Casey Is Worried Ashley Won’t Put Her ‘All’ into the Experience

Casey explains that his fear is that Ashley will not put her all into the experience and “shun” everyone in the house. “I think we both need to be on our own having fun. And, you know, we never cross the line… but we still had fun and enjoyed the experience.”

Ashley says she doesn’t think either of them will fall into temptation. But is that true?

