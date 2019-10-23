Cameron Douglas’ Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, ABC will air Diane Sawyer’s interview with Michael Douglas’ oldest son, Cameron Douglas. In the one-hour primetime special, titled, “Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction, and Finding Home,” Cameron will reveal details about his life growing up as the son of a famous father. He will delve into topics of addiction, drug dealing, serial crimes, and his attempts at rehabilitation.

But what do we know about Cameron, apart from him being the son of Michael Douglas? What will he talk about in his new book, Long Way Home? Read on.

1. He Has a One-Year-Old Daughter

On December 18, 2017, Cameron’s girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, gave birth to their daughter, Lua Izzy.

In an interview with People around the time of Lua’s birth, Michael Douglas said that he and his family were “all ecstatic” about Lua. “Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze,” Douglas explained.

Lua is Michael’s first grandchild. Along with Cameron, he shares two children with his second wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones– a son, Dylan, 17, and daughter, Carys, 14.

Cameron often posts about his daughter on Instagram. A picture from January shows young Lua crawling up the stairs. Cameron commented on the pic, “…and so it begins.”

2. His Parents Are Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker

Cameron comes from one of the most famous acting families in Hollywood. His father is Michael Douglas, while his mother is movie producer Diandra Luker. Diandra grew up in Majorca and met Michael when she was just 19 years old. The couple married in 1977. Diandra, a diplomat’s daughter, wed Michael just eight weeks after they met. She had Cameron when she was 20.

According to the Daily Mail, Cameron was just seven when he “discovered his father Michael’s drug issues.” A handful of years later, he started handing out joints at his father’s parties. And so began Cameron’s decades-long struggle with drugs.

Now age 40, Cameron has served nearly eight years in prison for drug offenses. He was released in 2016. In his memoir, Cameron writes about his struggles with drugs and his relationship with his father.

3. His Uncle Passed Away in 2004 at Age 46 from a Drug Overdose

Cameron’s family has a long history with drug addiction and substance abuse. In 2004, his uncle, Eric Douglas, passed away at age 46 from a drug overdose.

Eric Douglas was an actor and stand-up comedian, and the youngest son of Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens. He made his on-screen debut in the 1971 film A Gunfight, starring Johnny Cash. Eric went on to appear in films like Honor Bound, The Alaska Kid, Highway to Heaven, The White Shadow, The Flamingo Kid and Tomboy.

In his memoir, Cameron discusses his family’s history with addiction and why he sought comfort in drugs to begin with. An excerpt from his book, obtained by People, reads, “The ups and downs of drug addiction are entirely predictable…There’s a comfort in that… [Drugs] were, for me, a path out of loneliness.”

4. He Has Two Half-Siblings

Cameron is the only son of Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker. Michael Douglas has two other children with Catherine Zeta-Jones– Dylan and Carys.

At just 16, Carys already has over 96k followers on Instagram.

In a Town and Country Magazine feature, Carys shared a little bit about her life growing up in the spotlight. At one point, she says, “When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of “Douglas dynasty” stuff… I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people—that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”

The outlet goes on to note that she is a fan of Italian cinematography and biographies, but isn’t keen on attending every social function her parents do. Town and Country Magazine writes, “… she’s in no hurry. Apart from attending the occasional fashion show and movie premiere, she is content—for now—to remain the girl longing for her mother’s pink kimono coat with the fur and the fringes, madly scribbling in the margins of books.”

5. Cameron Has Dated His Girlfriend since 2016

For the past three years, Cameron has been dating his Brazilian girlfriend Viviane Thibes.

Thibes, who is 41, is a yoga instructor. According to her LinkedIn, Thibes has been working as an instructor at Jivamukti Yoga Studio since April 2016. Her LinkedIn states that she attended Hunter College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in film and media.

Thibes also has an IMDB page, which lists one project, titled “La riña”, that was filmed in 2008. Her Instagram page bio reads, “Mom , Yoga Student, Yoga teacher , In love with Life ✨🙏💕”

