Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian’s BFF Legally Changes Name to Foodgod

Jonathan Cheban has long been a best friend of not just Kim Kardashian-West, but the entire Kardashian family, and he’s become a famous Instagram influencer in his own right with the handle “Foodgod.” The former publicist is doubling down on his popular persona, in which he posts himself eating ridiculously fun and strange food dishes, and legally changed his name from Jonathan to Foodgod.

While Cheban was contemplating the official name change back in August, in documents obtained by TMZ, the switch has been made. After filing the paperwork in Florida, his primary residence, the name Jonathan is a thing of the past. From here on out, even the Kardashians will need to refer to their BFF as Foodgod.

After garnering 3.4 million followers on Instagram, which propelled him start up a foodie podcast with the moniker, and getting Foodgod tattooed on his forearm, it seemed like the logical next step for the man formerly known as Jonathan Cheban.

How Did Jonathan Even Get the Nickname ‘Foodgod’?

For those who have not yet heard the story of how Cheban first garnered the Foodgod moniker, its origin story traces back to his famous bestie, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West.

The Los Angeles Times reported on this popular question: “[Years ago] a friend suggests the name Foodgod and Cheban kind of likes it. Once, in the middle of a mob scene at a food court with Kardashian and Kanye West, Cheban hears West call out to him over the roaring of the crowd and paparazzi. ‘Foodgod! Can you get me a Diet Coke?’ And so he was christened by Ye under the bright yellow neon lights of the golden arches.”

While speaking with the Mirror in August. Foodgod mentioned that he would be making the name change.

“Lots of things are happening with Foodgod,” he said. “My name officially changes to Foodgod next month, it’s in with all the documents, I’ve had my fingerprints taken so next month I will be officially Foodgod, which is very exciting. I’m also launching a podcast, it’s not just about food, it’s about everything and I have some very big guests and it’s going to be really cool.”

What’s Next for Foodgod?

There are even bigger things coming from Foodgod in the neat future. He said, “The TV show is the next step and I’m meeting at the minute with producers about doing a Foodgod TV show ,and that should be more about the food and all the fun crazy stuff that I do. I also have my own line of products coming out, Foodgod truffle ketchup and truffle bbq sauce, all fun products, really exciting stuff and it’s all in the works.”

One thing you can NOT expect from Foodgod, is to see him actually cooking. He told Esquire, “Chefs cook, I eat out. In this day and age, people want to know where to go, what to eat, what to do, more than how to make stuff. Who cares about recipes anymore? It’s a different era.”

Foodgod also takes his job as cuisine influencer seriously. Discussing the pressures of being the voice of restaurant foods he said, “It means a lot of responsibility from the rest of the world, following me on food trends, where to go, what to do. Kris Jenner calls me right away, like ‘I’m coming, where do we go?’ All my friends—people like Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade—ask me where to go, what’s good.”

But it’s also a job he was born to do. In his videos, Foodgod eats dishes like crab and caviar hotdogs, prosciutto fountains atop pizza, and ice-cream sandwiches the size of his torso, and he clearly is enjoying himself. He said, “I love the pressure of knowing the latest trends, the newest places to go, and hot cities—places like Monaco and Ibiza.”

READ NEXT: Luka Doncic’s Mom Mirjam Poterbin Is a Gorgeous Instagram Model