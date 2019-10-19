‘Good Witch: Curse from a Rose’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its Fall TV movie series with Good Witch: Curse from a Rose, starring Catherin Bell and James Denton. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Good Witch: Curse from a Rose premieres tonight, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will air on October 20 at 5 p.m. Eastern and October 22 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

‘Good Witch’ Was Filmed in Canada

The Good Witch series and films are typically filmed in Canada, according to IMDb. Locations include Hamilton, Ontario (Radius), Pinewood Toronto Studios in Ontario, Dundas, Toronto, Cinespace Film Studios, Vancouver, and more.

Grey House is filmed at 7 Overfield Street in Hamilton, Ontario, IMDb notes. According to Historical Hamilton, the home was built back in 1850 for the Dundas lawyer Thomas Robertson. Thomas and his wife Frances lived there until 1878, when he was elected to be Hamilton’s MP. He rented out the property until selling it to Harvey Binkley in 1890. The property was sold to Frank Lennard in 1901. A major fire destroyed the home’s interior, prompting renovations in 1931. The house was sold to a foundation who made it a home for handicapped children called Reigal House. The home has since been restored.

In fact, Good Witch is set to start filming in Cambridge in late October for several episodes in the upcoming season, The Record reported. This will include locations on Dickson Street, such as the Market Building, Historic City Hall, Civic Square, and the Old Post Office on Street South.

The Cast for ‘Good Witch: Curse from a Rose’

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “The Good Witch meets her match when Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities.”

The cast includes:

Catherine Bell stars as Cassie. She has a very long history of credits, including JAG (Sarah ‘Mac’ MacKenzie), Army Wives (Denise Sherwood), Still Small Voices, Company Town, Good Morning Killer, King & Maxwell, Law & Order: SVU, Bruce Almighty, Men of War, The Do-Over, Home for Christmas Day, Christmas in the Air, High-Rise Rescue, and more.

James Denton stars as Dr. Sam Radford. He was also a star on Desperate Housewives. The popular actor has also appeared on The Pretender, Philly, Threat Matrix, and Devious Maids. His feature films include Grace Unplugged and Stranded in Paradise. He starred in For Love & Honor on Hallmark.

Catherine Disher stars as Martha. Her recent credits include Abby Hatcher, Numb Chucks, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Love’s Complicated, and more.

Sarah Power stars as Abigail Pershing. Her recent credits include Killjoys (Pawter Simms), Designated Survivor, Sea Change, Schitt’s Creek, American Gothic (Jennifer), and more.

Kylee Evans stars as Stephanie. Her recent credits include Private Eyes, The Stanley Dynamic, The Strain (Megyn Jones), and more.

Lolita Davidovich stars as Autumn. Her recent credits include How to Get Away with Murder (Sandrine), Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, Suits, Law & Order True Crime, Shades of Blue, Blood & Oil, True Detective, Backstrom, Bunheads, and more.

Marc Bendavid stars as Donovan Davenport. His recent credits include How to Buy a Baby, Ransom, Murdoch Mysteries, Dark Matter (Jace), Degrassi: The Next Generation, Bitten, and more.

Scott Cavelheiro stars as Adam. His recent credits include Hudson & Rex, Mary Kills People, Christmas with a View, The Indian Detective, and more.

Rhys Matthew Bond stars as Nick Radford. He also starred as Dylan on Heartland and as Cameron on Ties that Bind.

Also starring are:

Peter MacNeill (George)

Paul Miller (Tom)

Joanne Reece (Older Woman)

Hannah Gordon (College-Aged Cassie)

Jorja Cadence (College-Aged Autumn)

Mary Long (Samantha)

Jacqueline Casey (Pay Chen)

Zoe Ambrose (Teen Girl)

Here are some more photos from the movie: