Season 17 is Gwen Stefani’s first time back on The Voice since season 12 because she’s been busy headlining a residency in Las Vegas. She has yet to win a season of The Voice, but Team Gwen Stefani is looking pretty strong so far. Maybe season 17 will be her year.

Earlier on, she welcomed Black Eyed Peas singer Will.i.am to advise her team and he recalled his time hanging out with legendary artist Prince at his house talking about having an iconic song, which is quite the musical pedigree.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Team Gwen’s members so far and then get ready for the last Battle Round episode.

Jake HaldenVang

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This shaggy-haired rocker started playing in a band with his dad when he was just 13 years old. He caught the eye of three judges with his blind audition, “Wish I Knew You” by The Revivalists.

He has yet to compete in the Battle Rounds; Monday (Oct. 28) he will most likely face off with fellow Team Gwen member Brennen Henson.

Brennen Henson

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This native of Flint, Michigan was inspired to pursue music after he saw his hometown live through the contaminated water crisis, which is an ongoing struggle yet today. He wowed the judges with his blind audition on “Riptide” by Vance Joy.

His Battle Round match-up is coming on Monday (Oct. 28) when he most likely takes on Jake HaldenVang.

Myracle Holloway

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

After enduring years of abuse and depression, Holloway began her recovery through worship and music. She earned two chair turns with her rendition of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars.

In the Battle Rounds, Myracle beat out Elisa Azkoul on Ariana Grande’s hit “Breathin'”.

Kyndal Inskeep

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This 22-year-old Indiana native started writing songs at the age of just 8 years old. Her blind audition of “Never Been to Spain” by Three Dog Night earned three chair turns.

In the Battle Rounds, she beat out James Violet on “I Could Use a Love Song” by Maren Morris.

Jessie Lawrence

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This 31-year-old singer was raised in a group home after he and his siblings were turned over to the state; he later was homeless for a while but hopes The Voice is a way to get back on his feet. His blind audition of “All or Nothing” by O-Town caught Gwen’s eye and the rest is history.

In the Battle Rounds, Lawrence’s performance of “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd alongside Rose Short was so good that Stefani chose to keep Lawrence on her team despite the fact that Short was the battle winner.

Calvin Lockett

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This church singer earned three chair turns with his blind audition on The Temptations’ hit “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me).” In the Battle Rounds, he’ll most likely face off with Caroline Reilly on Monday (Oct. 28).

Royce Lovett

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This father of two came on The Voice to show his children that it is possible to follow your dreams at any age. He wowed the judges with his blind audition of “911” by Wyclef Jean and Mary J. Blige.

In the Battle Rounds, he defeated Kiara Brown on “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Destiny Rayne

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This Christian artist was originally on Team John Legend, but when she lost her Battle Round song to Katie Kadan, Stefani used her steal to bring her over to Team Gwen.

Caroline Reilly

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This 16-year-old Georgia native came into the blind auditions with Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody to Love” and earned the last spot on Team Gwen. Her Battle Round match-up takes place Monday (Oct. 28) when she most likely faces off with Calvin Lockett.

Rose Short

VideoVideo related to can team gwen stefani earn the singer her first win on the voice? 2019-10-28T15:13:37-04:00

This Texas native is not short on talent. Her blind audition of John Legend’s “Preach” earned two chair turns.

In the Battle Rounds, her performance of “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd alongside Jessie Lawrence was so good that Gwen used her save to keep them both.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Gwen Stefani’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know