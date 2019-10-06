How Long Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Tonight?

Tonight is the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead. Episode 1 is called “Lines We Cross,” which is meant to be taken both symbolically and literally. If you’re watching tonight, you might notice that tonight’s episode is going on longer than you might expect. Just how long is the episode tonight? It’s long enough that you’ll want to make sure your DVR is set for extra time so you don’t miss anything.

Tonight’s Episode Is Extra Long

Tonight’s episode begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and is scheduled to end at 10:14 p.m. Eastern. So you’ll get an extra 14 minutes of airtime tonight. Of course, that will be significantly shorter if you count all the commercials that will air tonight. But you’ll still get an extra long episode of The Walking Dead.

Now, it won’t be nearly as long as that penultimate episode of Season 9, Episode 15. Episode 15, called “The Calm Before,” was 87 minutes long. Few episodes in TWD are quite that long. But considering what happened and how many people died, it’s understandable why that particular episode had to be so long. And the Season 9 premiere was a full 86 minutes long, ending at 10:26 p.m. Eastern. That’s quite a bit longer than tonight’s premiere.

But even though we’re not matching Episode 15’s length or the length of the Season 9 premiere, it’s still a nice and long episode and you’ll enjoy the extra time.

You’ll want to check your DVR if you’re recording the show, to make sure that the timing is set right and you don’t miss anything. DirecTV customers and other DVR customers actually missed the last 30 minutes of Season 9 Episode 15 last season because the DVRs stopped recording at exactly 10 p.m. Eastern. You definitely don’t want to deal with that again. Talking Dead said this had to do with the information AMC sent to cable companies and it wasn’t the cable companies’ fault. Still, if you’re reading this before The Walking Dead airs, you’ll want to add some extra time to the recording just in case.

Here’s the Season 10 Schedule So Far

After this week, every episode of The Walking Dead will continue on the same TV broadcast schedule, airing at 9 p.m. Eastern. Some episodes may be longer than normal, but we don’t know their lengths yet.

Here’s what we know so far about the Season 10 schedule and when they will air on TV. Episodes will also air 48 hours early on AMC Premiere (a subscription service). This week’s premiere aired a full week early on AMC Premiere.

Episode 1: Lines We Cross – 10/6/2019 (available on AMC Premiere one week early)

Episode 2: We Are the End of the World – 10/13/2019 (This episode and beyond are likely available on AMC Premiere 48 hours early)

Episode 3: Ghosts – 10/20/2019

Episode 4: Silence the Whisperers – 10/27/2019

Episode 5: What It Always Is – 11/3/2019

Episode 6: Bonds – 11/10/2019

Episode 7: Open Your Eyes – 11/17/2019

Episode 8: The World Before – 11/24/2019

The Walking Dead will take a mid-season break just like it did in previous years. But it looks like we have a lot of exciting episodes in store.

