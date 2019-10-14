Team John Legend on The Voice Season 17 So Far 10/14/2019

Tonight is Season 17, Episode 7 of The Voice, and fans are curious to learn more about Team John Legend on this season of the reality series. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT.

This week, the show’s ‘Battle Rounds’ begin. Now that the coaches have filled their teams from the Blind Auditions, they work with each coach to develop his or her skills. During the Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two of their team members against one another– they sing the same song. Then, after the performance, the coach chooses which contestant will proceed to the Knockouts. While the losing singer’s journey may end there, the other judges still have the opportunity to steal a contestant that isn’t theirs.

Read on to learn more about John Legend’s team.

Dane & Stephanie

Age: 21

Dane and Stephanie are fraternal twins. Dane is transgender, and they are one another’s biggest supporters. The pair’s NBC bio reads, “Dane and Stephanie became heavily involved in a cappella groups and musical theater throughout high school, but it wasn’t until their senior year that they started posting YouTube videos as a duo.”

Destiny Rayne

Age: 23

Destiny is from Coral Springs, Florida, but lives in Nashville these days. She started out doing musical theater before realizing that singing was her talent and passion. Destiny has pursued a career as a Christian artist and lives with her fiance, Jake, in Tennessee. She works in retail and as a waitress while focusing on music.

Jared Herzog

Age: 21

Jared first started singing in church. Today, he is a student at Lee University, where he’s part of the college worship team. He is also captain of the track and cross-country teams. His Instagram bio reads, “Christ follower. Musician and model. Lee University XC & Track.”

Katie Kadan

Age: 38

Katie is 38 and hails from Chicago, Illinois. She grew up singing in children’s church choirs. Her NBC bio reads, “For the past 7 years, Katie has been more spirited than ever while singing professionally in Chicago’s blues community and hopes to spread her message of body positivity.”

Khalea Lynee

Age: 36

Khalea has spent the past few years focusing on being a mother. She has two daughters. Khalea got divorced in 2014, and has decided to focus her energy on music again. She works full time at an electric company.

Marybeth Byrd

Age: 18

Marybeth is one of the youngest contestants on John Legend’s team. She grew up with a stutter, and music helped her overcome that obstacle. She just recently graduated high school, and now attends Arkansas State, according to her Instagram.

Matt New

Age: 29

Matt and his wife, Kylie, have two boys. Now that they are more “financially secure”, in the words of NBC, Matt has decided to return to his passion of singing.

Max Boyle

Age: 23

Max was born and raised in Toledo. He has a past as a serious athlete, but an injury forced him to take away time from sports and reignite his love for singing. Max recently graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in psychology.

Mendeleyev

Age: 28

Mendeleyev was born into a musical hippie family. He graduated from Berklee College of Music before touring around Europe. Today, Mendeleyev teaches private music lessons around Venice, California.

Preston C. Howell

Age: 14

Preston is the youngest member of John Legend’s team. He started performing in the choir at just eight years old and has since flourished. Today, Preston is a sophomore in high school. He hopes to become a jazz-pop solo artist.

Will Breman

Age: 25

Will started singing when he was just 3. He was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, and his parents thought “music would be helpful in his development.” Will attended college in Santa Barbara, where he lives today, and pursues music. Today, he is part of a one-man-band soul musician and looper. Learn more about him here.