Is Lauren Alaina Still Dating Boyfriend John Crist? No, They Split.

On season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, country music star Lauren Alaina has been paired with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko.

Due to the intimate nature of many ballroom dances and the time inevitably spent between the stars and their dance partners throughout the season, fans of DWTS become especially interested in cast’s relationship statuses and whether or not romantic relationships could spark on-screen. Gleb Savchenko has been married to Elena Samodanova since 2006, so don’t expect to see sparks fly between him and Lauren.

As for Alaina’s relationship status, however, she was linked to comedian John Cris earlier this year, but has revealed that she is currently single.

Alaina casually shared the news that she and Cris were no longer together during an interview with Bobby Bones on September 16, just before her Dancing With the Stars debut. When he asked her what her boyfriend thought about her joining the season 28 cast, she said “I don’t have a boyfriend anymore.”

On an episode of Jana Kramer’s podcast, Alaina opened up about the break-up, saying “It’s kind of weird timing obviously to go through a breakup right before you go on TV, but it has been a good distraction. John and I are friends. I mean I love John. We were best friends before we dated. It just didn’t work out, you know? But we are friends.”

Announcing their split in January 2019, the two shared a joint Instagram post, writing “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you will all do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision.”

Weeks later, Alaina shared her first photo with Crist on Instagram in February, but it is possible that the two were still just friends at the time. In the caption, she wrote “Does going to a @johnbcrist show make me more of a CRISTian? #ForSureNo #CheckYourHeart.” By May, however, it was clear on social media that the two had begun a romantic relationship, and Lauren posted a couple of sweet photos of the two together.

In an interview with Taylor Magazine, Alaina revealed that breakups have proven inspirational when creating art. She said “Creative people in the industry constantly think about how they can turn something into a song. When there’s pain involved, it’s really hard to get that out. I just recently wrote a song about my stepdad who passed away in October and I cried the whole writing session. But then you get this really amazing song. The reward is worth the digging. Music heals, and that’s why I fell in love with it, that’s why everyone fell in love with it.” Perhaps her struggles with love this year will prove helpful in her dancing, too, and she will be able to connect with those emotions to take her competition to the next level.

Watch Lauren Alaina compete on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, live on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.