Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

This season of The Masked Singer is off to a rockin’ start, and now, fans are itching to find out which celebs are hidden under each mask.

Fan theories about the identity of the leopard have changed over the past few episodes, and we’re here to unlock just who the leopard could be.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Fans Were Initially Convinced the Leopard Was Omarosa

At first, a number of fans and news outlets suggested the leopard is former political aide Omarosa Manigault. By and large, this seemed to fit.

The leopard said he or she “has been spotted with the president,” and the costume was made to “hide her ‘natural silhouette'”. As the former director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison, Omarosa has certainly spent time with the president.

As soon as the leopard opened their mouth on the first episode of the season, however, fan theories started to shift.

2. Many People Believe It Is Seal

Scroll through the Youtube comments on any of the leopard’s performances, and you’ll notice that a ton of people think that Seal is under the mask.

Does that make sense? What’s with the whole ‘president’ thing, if it is Seal?

Well, as Cosmopolitan points out, this could be a reference to the ‘White House seal’. On top of that, there are many references to the word ‘Crazy’ in the clues video for the leopard, and “Crazy” happens to be the name of a Seal song.

And, most importantly, the voice of the leopard seems to match Seal’s.

3. Others Think the Leopard Could Be RuPaul

I cant believe you all got me into the masked singer I will not rest until I find out if the leopard is rupaul — ✨✨✨ (@glitter_gIue) October 13, 2019

While most people seem to be on the Seal train, others are convinced the leopard is RuPaul. Twitter users have even referenced pictures of RuPaul wearing leopard print outfits.

Scherzinger suggested RuPaul could be the celeb under the mask, and Jenny McCarthy agreed. “RuPaul’s a pretty good guess.” Jeong seconded that.

Darn it. My sister got me hooked on the masked singer lol. I think the leopard is ru Paul — Bianca Nicole (@BonkaWillyWonka) October 13, 2019

There are even a few who think that Billy Porter is the leopard, including one of the judges. The judges’ other guesses were UK singer Robbie Williams, and actor Jamie Foxx.

Some of the clues hint at the fact that the contestant is an athlete. Newspaper headlines in the clues video read things like, “Out of hits and out of time.” The leopard is also a self-proclaimed “heavy hitter.”

4. He Speaks With a British Accent

In his intro video, the leopard spoke with a British accent. However, it’s very likely the accent is fake, and has been put on to throw off viewers.

Another clue, that was shared in a “Super Sneak Peek” introduction revealed before the show aired, is that the costume was chosen to hide the celebrity’s body shape.

Whoever is under the mask also said, “I’m adaptable and can survive anywhere, even under the hard conditions.”

5. The Leopard Is ‘Stripping Away the Headlines’

Cat's outta the bag… but under the mask. 🙀 Leopard is on the prowl September 25. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/KfVHGqfIMn — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) August 7, 2019

In another intro video, the leopard shared, “I really don’t care what they say about what I’m wearing”. He went on to say that, by being in the Masked Singer competition, “I’m stripping away the headlines.”

After his first performance, Nick Cannon asked the masked celebrity why he chose to be the leopard. He responded, “Well, darling, isn’t it obvious? Leopards can be fierce and yet so divine.”

As multiple outlets have noted, fans initial guesses were really all over the place. Some went as far as guessing Michelle Obama, and even Julie Andrews.

Who is the leopard? How far will he make it in the competition?

Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Fox to find out.

READ NEXT: Thingamajig on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know