Maria and Caesar, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are one of the most talked-about couples on the show this season due to their rocky, on-again-off-again relationship and the controversy that surrounds it.

Viewers finally got a chance to meet Maria during last night’s “Couples Tell All” special, and promos for tonight’s episode promises she will make another appearance. It looks like there is even more trouble in paradise for the couple, as the “next on” clip for tonight sees Maria throwing Caesar under the bus for something that she claims he did while they were dating.

The couple has had one of the strangest, most unorthodox relationship of the franchise, which has left viewers scrambling to keep up with the drama for some time now. With the uncertainty of their relationship highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple today and if they are still together. Is Maria using Caesar for his money? Does she really love him? Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Maria Wasn’t Attracted to Caesar When They Met

VideoVideo related to is maria scamming caesar on 90 day fiancé? are they still together? 2019-10-28T19:40:46-04:00

The clip from last night’s episode was the first official introduction viewers had of Maria all season. The Ukrainian beauty had only been seen through pictures, phone calls and video clips that she sent to Caesar before last night, so it was shocking to finally see Caesar’s “soulmate” in person.

Unfortunately, the clip doesn’t really shed a good light on Maria. After months of speculation that the blonde beauty was scamming and/or catfishing Caesar, her appearance on the show basically made her out to be a shallow, superficial gold digger.

In the clip above, Maria tells the producers that she wasn’t attracted to Caesar when the two first connected via Anastasia Date, a site that hooks American men up with Ukrainian women. She said she is normally attracted to tall, blonde men with blue eyes, but she liked the way Caesar treated her while noting that he’s “American, so it’s pretty good.”

The full clip from last night’s episode also shows Maria out shopping with her friends while they discuss Maria’s relationship with Caesar. Her friends ask her if she met any other men while vacationing in Dubai and Maria coyly responds that she will “tell her later.” Her friend then asks her how things are going with Caesar, and tells her that she he “doesn’t deserve her forgiveness,” referring to the fact that he didn’t have enough money to fly her to Mexico.

Maria Doesn’t Appear to be as Invested in Their Relationship as Caesar

While it’s a relief that Maria actually exists and isn’t just a catfish, she is clearly not as serious or invested in the relationship as he is, and she made that very clear during her debut last night. The extended clip from the episode proves as much.

“Caesar send you some money, I know this, but he didn’t send you like a huge amount of money right?” her friend asks her in the same clip. Maria says no (although he claims he has sent her over $40,000 over the course of their relationship), and adds “The man who do nails can send me this kind of amount?”

When the producer asks Maria if the two are back together, she responds only with “we are still friends,” and shrugs at the thought of being in a relationship with him. “So, it’s like for Caesar, if he want to have a girl like me, he should understand that he need to work and do something. Go and make more money.”

It’s already been speculated that Maria is using Caesar for his money, as the nail technician has admitted to sending her tens of thousands of dollars throughout their five-year relationship. He also told the producers during a recent episode of the show that he sent her another $2,000 after the two got back together following their Mexico break up, so her comment about Caesar needing to make more money just further perpetuates the idea that she is scamming him for cash.

It’s unclear at this time if the couple is still together, or if Caesar finally wised up and moved on. Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how Maria and Caesar’s story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Still Together Predictions

