Marriage Boot Camp 2019 Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

Marriage Boot Camp, WE tv’s hit reality series, premieres tonight at 10/9c with an all-new season, titled Family Edition. The season 13 cast includes former pop star Aaron Carter, “Goonies” celeb Corey Feldman, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Alexis Bellino, and Basketball Wives’ Laura Govan.

Family drama will be front and center this season, including some serious issues between Aaron Carter and his “momager,” who Carter claims lost all of his money, while RHOC alum Alexis Bellino, who stars in the upcoming season of the show, is also at odds with her mom Penelope.

The network usually airs between 10 and 12 episodes each season, so fans likely have at least 10 weeks worth of Marriage Boot Camp to look forward to. Continue reading for details on WE tv’s 2019 Family Edition:

New Episodes Will Air on Friday Nights Following WE tv’s Popular Reality Series Love After Lockup

Marriage Boot Camp will air Friday nights on WE tv following the network’s popular reality series Love After Lockup, which airs at 9/8c. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, season 13:

The synopsis for episode 1, titled “Caution! Family Secrets Ahead,” reads, “Four dysfunctional celebrity families enter Boot Camp and face the secrets that broke them.”

The synopsis for episode 2, titled “The Pop Star Always Wins,” reads, “A trip to an amusement park gets heated when the families play the blame game.”

The episode 3 description, titled “Family Lock Up,” reads, “An exercise about shared reality leaves the families shaken by emotional earthquakes.”

Aaron Carter Feels Like He is Responsible For The Death of His Sister

Family Edition has plenty to unpack with each of the celebrities this season, and Aaron Carter is no exception; the former pop singer reveals in the clip above that he feels responsible for the death of his sister, his father, and for his family tragically falling apart.

“I felt like I had been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart,” Carter explained to the group, adding that he’s felt like an adult since the age of 16, when his career was at its peak.

Despite the public Twitter feud between Carter and Feldman right now, Feldman told Us Weekly that he really felt Carter’s pain when he opened up to the group. “I was sitting there and it was very genuine because it was like, ‘Here’s a guy who’s saying everything that I feel.’ I get it,” Feldman told the outlet of the singer, who is currently embroiled in a tense family feud. “Mom screwed you over, used you, abused you and what have you got to show for it? You just want to feel love, right? You just want to feel love. I totally could relate. My brother, Eden, could totally relate. My wife could totally [relate]. We were all just sitting there going, ‘Aw.’”

Tune in Fridays at 10/9c to catch Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition on WE tv.

