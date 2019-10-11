20/20 will be on the air tonight. But is there a new episode? Here’s everything you need to know about 20/20’s latest episode, airing at 9 p.m. EST on ABC October 11, 2019.

What Time Is 20/20 On? What Channel Is It On? The new episode of 20/20 will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST Friday, October 11, 2019. If you don’t have cable, there are still options to watch the show online.

What Is the New 20/20 Show About? The new episode of 20/20 takes viewers inside the courtroom for the trial of Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua. They were charged in the murder of Dan Markel, a Florida State University law professor. Markel had just faced a bitter divorce when his body was found with gunshot wounds in his garage. His ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, fought Markel for child custody during the divorce. She, too, was a professor at the FSU College of Law. The episode digs deep into the divorce and custody battle, and takes a close look at Luis Rovera, Sigfredo’s friend who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The case was investigated as a murder-for-hire plot. The prosecution alleges that Wendi’s own brother, Charles Adelson, spearheaded the plot and paid for the murder. Matt Gutman, an ABC national correspondent, will report for 20/20 on the latest episode.

ABC writes:

’20/20′ cameras go inside the courtroom as Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua approach the end of their trial for the murder of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, found shot in his garage following a bitter divorce and custody battle with Wendi Adelson, his ex-wife and a clinical professor at FSU’s College of Law. The trial comes after Sigfredo’s friend Luis Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Luis told police that Sigfredo solicited him to help Katherine, the mother of Sigfredo’s children, in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Dan. “20/20” also reports the prosecution’s allegation that Charles Adelson, Wendi’s brother, spearheaded and funded the plot. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman reports for “20/20,” airing Friday, Oct. 11 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. “20/20” features the first television interview with Matthew Shaer, host of the popular podcast “Over My Dead Body: Tally,” on Dan’s murder. The two-hour “20/20” includes interviews with Tova Walsh, Wendi’s best friend; Georgia Cappleman, state prosecutor working on the case; and Michael Weinstein, Charles’ attorney; as well as police interviews with Wendi and her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Lacasse on Dan’s murder and footage from Luis’ confession tape. Wendi and Dan finalized their divorce about a year before Dan died. After the murder, police followed a clue from an eyewitness who reported a green Prius fleeing the scene. Through detailed detective work, police traced the rental car to Sigfredo and Luis. After combing through call logs and financial transactions, authorities connected Sigfredo and Luis’ actions to Katherine. Luis received a reduced sentence in exchange for cooperating with the state’s investigation. Luis and Katherine pleaded not guilty. Authorities have not charged the Adelsons in connection with Dan’s murder and the family denies any involvement in his murder.

READ NEXT: Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn 2019: Their Lives Today

