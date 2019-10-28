Rebecca & Zied 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are one of the many couples featured on the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The two met through social media and hit it off, and tonight, we will learn the details of their relationship. But as it stands, are the two together? Did they split up? Are they going to get married?

Last we heard, the couple had made it to a promising place in their relationship, but Rebecca had to return to her home in the US.

Here’s what we know:

Rebecca Has 3 Kids from 3 Failed Marriages

Rebecca currently has three children from three failed marriages. Her third marriage was to a man from Morocco whom she brought to America on a spousal Visa. After a few months of living together in the US, Rebecca learned that her then-husband had been cheating on her.

She has spoken about her confidence in Zied more than once, saying he hasn’t shown a “single red flag” in their relationship, unlike her past relationships.

One big red flag for Zied, however, came when Rebecca admitted that she was still technically married to her ex-husband. A few days before she was set to leave Tunisia, she shared with Zied, “There’s something I need to talk to you about. My divorce papers, they are not final yet. So technically, right this minute, I am still married.”

Zied did not take the news well and was extremely angry about the situation, wishing Rebecca would leave him and return to the US.

Starcasm reports that Rebecca’s third divorce was finalized on July 9, meaning she was still married while the show was filming.

After Zied learned that Rebecca was still in a relationship, he took off on an ATV, leaving Rebecca in the Sahara Desert. However, when she returned to her tent, she found Zied waiting. After a long argument about the status of their relationship, during which Rebecca promised she had no more secrets, they were able to make up.

In one confessional, Rebecca said, “I want this to work with everything that I am. I would do anything.”

The Couple Is Still Together

On Sunday, Rebecca took to social media to confirm that the two are still together. In a picture that shows off her engagement ring, Rebeca wrote, “♥️♥️♥️ @tlc_90day_zied abd I are still together and SOOO MACHH in love 😍😍😂 Thank you to everyone for all the wonderful messages of support and well-wishes! We are so happy ♥️”

In a second Instagram post, she wrote, “I know you’re sleeping now but I love you with all my heart ❤️❤️ You are so perfect baby ❤️❤️”

Hundreds of fans have voiced their support for the couple on social media. One fan wrote, “Congratulations!!! Love the two of you! I knew you two had to be together. Y’all are meant for each other.” Another simply commented, “Love you two.”

Be sure to tune into Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Tell All special tonight on TLC at 8pm ET/PT.

