The battles are heating up on Survivor as this season hits its crucial mid-point on the road to the finale. Last week saw a team shakeup of sorts that really proved to be a destructive force for original Lairo members. The dynamic doesn’t appear to be changing much for the beleaguered few that remain in the path of Vokai’s dominant former castaways.

In terms of odds, the numbers don’t look good for Dean and Karishma. It’s going to take a major event to change their luck or they could be going home in the next two weeks. More than one of the game’s most dominant players are set to take control tonight in what could be a gamechanger for one team.

Kellee Kim Is in Control

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4OEGqHnWMl/

Of the former Vokai members, Kim is the most powerful. She’s got a good reason to feel in control as former Vokai members Janet Carbin, Jack Nichting, Jamal Shipman, and Noura Salman all made the switch to Lairo. It doesn’t hurt that Kim is leading a team that outnumbers what’s left of Lairo’s original tribe. She’s got the pick of who’s next and it doesn’t look good for Dean Kowalski and Karishma Patel.

Dean Kowalski Could Be Going Home

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2MmWk5FHXM/

Tom’s gone and the odds are not looking good for Dean and Karishma. Of the two remaining team members, there doesn’t seem to be much a connection. Of course, working together probably doesn’t help as they are totally outnumbered. Karishma’s personality and lack of persistence may save her for another week. She’s currently flying under the radar as the new Lairo looks for targets. Dean, on the other hand, is not keeping a low profile among the new teammates. By proving to be any type of threat to Kim and her crew, he’s become a target that has to be dealt with sooner rather than later. For Karishma, watching Dean’s possible fate could propel her to try a strategy, which will do little to sway her teammates.

One Castaway Will Have to Make a Risky Choice

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4AakFGpPkZ/

Tonight’s episode is titled “Suck It Up Buttercup” and that might be a major clue as to where the show is heading. One of the castaways pays a visit to the island of the idols and has an interesting experience. What they come back with could be a risky proposition that may or may not help their chances in the game. Meanwhile, both of the teams have their eye on a certain player who is proving to be a powerful competitor this season.

The Remaining Castaways

Elizabeth Beisel

Missy Byrd

Dean Kowalski

Aaron Meredith

Karishma Patel

Elaine Stott

Lauren Beck

Janet Carbin

Kellee Kim

Jason Linden

Jack Nichting

Noura Salman

Tommy Sheehan

Jamal Shipman

Dan Spilo