When Does Season 6 of ‘The Flash’ Air on Netflix & Hulu?

The CW’s hit show The Flash is airing its Season 6 premiere tonight. After a long wait, the show is finally back. But when will the new season be available on Netflix and Hulu? The Flash airs on The CW every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern, but things are a little different on the streaming networks.

‘The Flash’ Season 6 Is Months Away from Airing on Netflix in the U.S., But You Can Watch New Episodes Much Sooner If You’re in Canada

Viewers in the United States won’t be able to see Season 6 of The Flash on Netflix until about a week after the Season 6 finale airs. So yes, that means you won’t be able to watch any part of the new season on Netflix until late May 2020.

Netflix follows the same pattern for The Flash that it uses with other shows on The CW, releasing a new season on Netflix in the U.S. about a week after the finale airs on The CW. This is earlier than other broadcasters release their shows on Netflix because Netflix and The CW have an agreement in place.

In 2016, Netflix and The CW reached an agreement that in the United States, Netflix could stream full seasons for all of The CW’s shows starting eight days after each show’s finale. For example, The 100 Season 4 aired its finale on The CW on May 24, 2017, and Season 4 was released on Netflix on June 1, 2017. Similarly, The Flash Season 3 released on Netflix on May 31, and the final episode for the season premiered on The CW on May 23.

If you’re in Canada, you can watch The Flash on Netflix much sooner. Netflix in Canada lists Season 6’s premiere episode as being available starting on October 10, two days after it premieres in the United States. This photo was shared on Reddit by u/LordArsenik.

Thereafter, every episode of Season 6 will be released weekly on Netflix Canada. The Flash comes to Netflix in Canada because it doesn’t air on a TV channel there, according to local fans.

‘The Flash’ Airs Season 6 Episodes Live on Hulu If You Have the Hulu Live TV Add-On

If you also have Hulu, then you can watch The Flash live that way, but only if you have the Hulu with Live TV version. Hulu offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If you’re really disappointed about the Netflix option not being available, you can try free trials with some other streaming services.

Your best option for a free trial is FuboTV. You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and then you can watch a live stream of CW from there.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia