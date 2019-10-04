How to Watch ‘Wrinkles the Clown’ Online or on TV

The new documentary Wrinkles the Clown is premiering today in select theaters and on TV and online. Here’s a look at how you can watch the movie today if you don’t want to go to a theater or if it’s not showing at a theater in your area.

You Can Watch ‘Wrinkles the Clown’ through Your Local Demand Service

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch Wrinkles the Clown through your cable’s On Demand service. All options will be available starting on October 4.

Confirmed options include:

AT&T Uverse On Demand: Listed under Uverse Movies – Featured/Early Releases

Cablevision On Demand: Listed under Movies – Advanced Screenings

Charter Spectrum Channel 1 On Demand: Listed under Movie – New Releases. Search for the title.

Comcast HD On Demand: Listed under Movies – Indies & Foreign – Magnolia Pictures.

Cox Early Screening: Listed under In Theaters.

DirectTV Channel 1000 & 1100 On Demand: Listed under Movies – Search Titles

Suddenlink: Listed under Movies & Events – New Releases

Fios By Verizon: Listed under Movies – By Genre – Indies & Docs – Magnolia

How to Watch Online

If you’d rather watch online, there are a number of options available for you there too. All options will be available starting on October 4.

You can watch Wrinkles the Clown on iTunes. The iTunes platform will launch the movie starting at midnight, while other platforms will launch at different times throughout the day.

The documentary will also be available on Amazon Video.

You can also watch on Fandango Now.

Google Play is another option.

Vudu will also be showing the documentary.

You can watch through Xbox’s Video Market Place – Choose Zune – Featured and then search the titles for Wrinkles the Clown.

You can also watch on YouTube’s VOD platform.

The movie is one hour and 18 minutes long. The official description reads: “It started with a surveillance video uploaded to YouTube in 2014, depicting a child sleeping peacefully while a man in a clown mask emerges from underneath her bed. The video’s description claims that the clown’s name is Wrinkles, that he lives in Florida, and that he’s been hired by the child’s parents to punish her for misbehaving. After the video went viral, other mysterious videos popped up online. Wrinkles pushing a cart through a parking lot. Waving alongside a busy highway. Holding balloons in front of a suburban home. The unsettling clips launched Wrinkles the Clown to internet infamy. Cryptic stickers with a phone number were plastered on telephone poles and in bathrooms across the state, promising to terrify misbehaving children. Over one million voicemails were left. Wrinkles The Clown follows this eerie real-life character and explores the unpredictable spread of imagination in the Internet Age.”

If you prefer to watch Wrinkles the Clown at a movie theater, it’s only showing in a few select theaters around the country. These include select theaters in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin. You can find a complete list of theaters where it is playing, dates, and showtimes in Heavy’s story here.

