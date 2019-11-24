90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Episode 4 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé season 7 episode 3 airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Tonight’s episode will feature an uncomfortable family dinner, a beekeeping date, a trip to Ukraine and a new shed, which is actually a home. Fans will also be introduced to Blake and Jasmin, another new couple starring on the show this season.

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

The TLC description for the episode, titled “You Don’t Forget Your Past,” reads, “Anna’s friends have concerns about Mursel. Tania and Syngin butt heads when they arrive at the shed. Blake and Jasmin’s reunion falls flat. Natalie anxiously awaits Mike’s arrival in the Ukraine. Juliana is third wheel when she finally meets Michael’s ex.”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé episode:

Juliana Doesn’t Understand Michael’s Dynamic With His Ex

Lines will be drawn! Tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/upgtfqrUTP — TLC Network (@TLC) November 22, 2019

Juliana finally meets Michael‘s ex-wife Sarah on tonight’s episode of the show. Although it was clear during last week’s episode that Juliana enjoyed being around his children, the same can’t be said for his ex. In the clip above, Sarah asks Juliana what she believes her role will be in their family, and tells her she doesn’t want her to parent their children.

“The only thing that I have is that the kids have great parents,” Sarah tells Juliana during dinner. “Michael is a great father and I’m a great mom, and what I want from you is to not parent, at all.”

Juliana also tells the cameras during a confessional that she doesn’t quite understand how Michael and his ex-wife are still so close, since divorced couples in Brazil don’t usually speak to each other after they split up.

“In Brazil, when people divorce, they don’t talk to each other,” she tells the cameras. “It’s very unusual. You don’t see, never. Also the woman, they don’t understand and they try to make your life hell.” The camera pans over the three of them sitting together uncomfortably during the confessional.

Anna Takes Mursel to Meet Her Bees & Robert’s Son’s Porn Star Grandmother Confronts Anny

Just a couple beekeepers pollen in love! ❤️ Tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/MPIIkD3UHq — TLC Network (@TLC) November 23, 2019

Tonight’s episode of the show promises plenty of drama, as well as a sweet beekeeping date. Anna and Mursel, who first connected due to a shared love of bees, go on a date and Anna introduces her Turkish fiance to her bee colony. The clip above shows the two wearing white protective suits and checking out Anna’s apiaries; Anna tells the cameras that it was “pretty attractive watching Mursel work with the bees,” before asking him if he thought she was also a sexy beekeeper.

The “next on” promo during last week’s episode introduced Robert’s son Bryson’s grandmother, who admits that she is a porn star, while Natalie eagerly awaits Mike‘s arrival in the Ukraine so she can “finally start working on babies.” Viewers will also get to meet Blake and Jasmin, who decides she only wants to shower and sleep after her arrival in the U.S. (much to Blake’s dismay), while Tania and Syngin argue during their move into Tania’s mom’s shed.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to see how everything plays out for each of the reality couples this season. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

