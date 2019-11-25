Billie Eilish Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She Now?

Billie Eilish is nominated for 6 2019 American Music Awards, including a nomination in the category for “Best New Artist.” During the awards show, Eilish is also set to perform one of her hit songs. Just days before her AMA performance, Eilish broke a record when she became the youngest person to ever be nominated in all four general Grammy Awards categories in the same year, according to Insider.

As Billie Eilish has risen to superstardom in the music industry, for her talented vocals, hauntingly catchy songs, and unique sense of style, it is understandable that fans of the recording artist have taken interest in her personal details, including her age and height. If you’re one of those curious fans, here’s what you need to know:

How Old Is Billie Eilish in 2019?

Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001, which means she will be turning 18 years old at the end of 2019. Her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, is also a songwriter and musician; according to Elle, she recorded her first song with him when she was 13 years old.

Since Billie Eilish has been breaking records as one of the youngest stars in the industry in years, it makes sense that people often pay attention to her age – but that doesn’t mean she likes it.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2017, when Eilish was 15 years old, she addressed the fact that people are constantly wondering how old she is. She said “That’s all I hear. ‘What’s it like being 15?’ Oh my God, I don’t know. It’s the way that I feel. I’ve never been older. Ask me every single year and I’ll give you the same answer.” Of her age and the public’s interest in it, she later asked “Why does it define me?”

In 2019, Eilish spoke about that time in her life to Elle, and reflected on how she’s in a much better place now than she was when she was 16: “Two years ago, I felt like nothing mattered; every single thing was pointless. Not just in my life, but everything in the whole world. I was fully clinically depressed. It’s insane to look back and not be anymore,” she says. Some cynics have accused her of faking depression. “It hurt me to see that. I was a 16-year-old girl who was really unstable. I’m in the happiest place of my life, and I didn’t think that I would even make it to this age.”

In that same interview, she also commented on how, when she turns 18, she doesn’t know how fans would react to a sudden departure from her distinctively baggy and covered-up sense of style. She remarked “I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable? Not a porno! But I know it would be a huge thing. I know people will say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her.’”

How Tall Is Billie Eilish in 2019?

Eilish often conceals her body shape with her clothing choices, but that doesn’t mean information about the recording artist’s height is unavailable to those seeking it.

According to HealthyCeleb.com, Billie Eilish is just below-average height for a woman at approximately 5’3″ (160 cm tall). According to CelebHeights.com, however, Eilish told Vanity Fair that she is actually 5’4″.