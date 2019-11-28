Is Buca di Beppo Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Today is Thanksgiving and for most families, that means gathering around a table loaded with turkey, mashed potatoes and other home-cooked items.

But if you’re not a fan of spending hours in the kitchen, you can have the Thanksgiving meal catered from Buca di Beppo. Or, if you’d prefer to forgo the traditional meal and eat spaghetti instead, you can do so at one of Buca di Beppo’s more than 70 locations in the United States because the chain is open for Thanksgiving. Find the locations nearest you here.

Buca di Beppo Is Preparing Traditional Thanksgiving Meals For Pickup Or Delivery

Buca di Beppo is still promoting a special Thanksgiving meal for pickup or delivery on the home page of its main website. The page notes that orders were accepted beginning on November 18 and last through Thanksgiving Day on November 28. However, it’s recommended that you call your local restaurant to see if they can accept additional orders at the last-minute or whether that specific location has reached capacity.

The catered Traditional Thanksgiving Meal includes:

Sliced White Meat Turkey

Home-style Gravy

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing

Green Beans

Cranberry Sauce

Pumpkin Pie

Served with Fresh Baked House Bread

The half-pan serves 10 people and the listed price is $199.99. The full pan serves 20 guests and is listed for $379.99.

If you ordered your meal ahead of time and are planning to pick it up, it’s again advised to call ahead and verify the exact time that your location will have your specific order ready. But generally, pickup will begin at the chain’s restaurants at 10 a.m. local time.

The company’s website notes that Buca di Beppo “can accommodate most orders on the same day as your event” but require that the order be placed at least three hours ahead of time. Exceptionally large orders or requests for desserts such as cheesecake or tiramisu require a 24-hour notice.

Buca di Beppo Will Also Serve Its Family-Style Italian Dishes On Thanksgiving Day

Buca di Beppo locations are staying open for dine-in customers for the Thanksgiving holiday, although some restaurants may have slightly different hours. Double-check the hours for your local restaurant here.

If your family isn’t in the mood for turkey and stuffing, Buca di Beppo’s spaghetti, lasagna, and pizzas will be at the ready. You can either make a reservation or have a catering package delivered to your home.

The delivery minimum is $75 and the website notes that a 10% delivery fee will also be added to these orders. Again, the chain advises customers to order at least three hours in advance or earlier if possible. Every catering order includes fresh baked bread, butter chips, packets of Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, extra sauce, and utensils.

The Pasta Feast feeds 5 people. This $45 option includes garlic bread and choice of a mixed green or caesar salad. The entree options include Buca Large, Spaghetti Marinara, Fettuccine Alfredo, Penne alla Vodka or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.

The Entree Feast is an additional $10. For the meal, families can choose between a Buca Large Spaghetti with Meatballs, Spicy Chicken Rigatoni, Chicken Parmigiana or Chicken Limone.