Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Veterans Day 2019? [Deals & Specials]

Most CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on Veterans Day 2019. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. CVS and Walgreens stores do not have a set store schedule that applies to all of their stores on holidays. On Veterans Day 2019, stores will operate via their normal hours.

CVS Stores on Veterans Day 2019

CVS stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store, aside from 24-hour locations. When it comes to Veterans Day, the general hours at CVS stores should remain the same. Non-24-hour stores should still be open their regular hours, which in many locations involves opening at 7 or 8 a.m. and closing at 9 or 10 p.m. And 24-hour stores should continue to operate on their 24-hour schedule. But hours can vary from store to store, so it’s best to check before heading over. And as always, pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours.

Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Veterans Day.

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here.

As for Veterans Day specials, CVS always offers a built-in Veterans Advantage. This is a private CVS.com store exclusively for CVS members who are enrolled in VetRewards, giving them 20 percent off. These can be combined with CVS sales and promotions, from over-the-counter medicines to beauty items. You’ll also get free shipping on all online orders with no minimum purchase. ExtraCare card members can earn awards along with Veterans Advantage specials.

Walgreens Stores on Veterans Day 2019

Walgreens stores do not have set holiday hours, so they may vary from store to store, aside from 24-hour locations. When it comes to Veterans Day, Walgreens stores should be operating at their regular hours, whether it’s a 24-hour-store or a store open more limited hours. However, hours can vary from store to store so it’s best to check before stopping by. As with other retail stores, their pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours.

However, hours can vary from store to store. So click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Veterans Day 2019.

You can see Walgreens’ weekly ad here.

Through today, Walgreens is offering 20 percent off regular priced items for veterans, active duty, and their families, USA Today shared. This discount is applied with a free store loyalty card and military ID or proof of service.

In addition, VA-enrolled veterans can get a free flu shot through March 31, 2020. Just show your Veterans Health Identification Card and another photo ID, tell the pharmacist you receive care at a VA facility, complete a vaccine consent form, and you can get your free flu shot. You don’t need an appointment.

Veterans Day is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.