Da’Zyna and YDB’s DNA Results on GUHHNY

On the season one finale of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York, Young Dirty Bastard and Da’Zyna are in for some potentially life-changing news when they get the results of their DNA test telling whether or not they’re related.

In a previous episode, YDB, his sister Taniqua, Da’Zyna and her brother H2Flee go to a clinic to test their DNA. YDB says he’s surprised Da’Zyna’s dad Flavor Flav didn’t already do this.

“Surprised Popa Wu didn’t test the DNA long ago. Flavor Flav and Popa Wu should’ve did this, right?” says YDB.

Taniqua agrees, but she says that either way, if Da’Zyna is his first cousin, he can’t date her.

“It is what it is … I hope she’s a second cousin, third cousin. I wanna have children,” YDB says, adding later, “Yo, I would definitely put a baby in Da’Zyna. So if she ain’t my first cousin, we could definitely build something.

The reason this even came up is because YDB and Da’Zyna started dating this year, but Flavor Flav told The Jasmine Brand two years ago that he is pretty sure he’s related to Wu-Tang members Ol’ Dirty Bastard (Russell Tyrone Jones), RZA (Robert Fitzgerald Diggs), and GZA (Gary E. Grice). If he’s right, YDB and Da’Zyna could be closely related enough that they probably should not be having children together.

Not only that, but YDB’s baby mama Angela is not super down with sharing her man with Da’Zyna. In a preview clip of the season finale, Angela can be heard saying, “I can’t be a sister wife.”

Da’Zyna and Angela met earlier in the season in an awkward encounter where Da’Zyna was blindsided by the news that YDB and Angela are expecting a baby. But apparently being in a relationship with both YDB and Angela is something Da’Zyna is open to.

“I’m attracted to guys, I’m attracted to girls. I want a husband and I want my husband to have two wives,” Da’Zyna told her family earlier this season, adding, “I want to be the first [wife] and we find the second one together. I want a wife too. It’s three sets of hands, three sets of eyes, you know what I’m sayin?'”

“But it can also be three sets of problems,” her father reminds her, though he goes on to say that he respects whatever decision she makes.

So, will YDB, Angela and Da’Zyna form a successful thruple? Or will it turn out that YDB and Da’Zyna are actually cousins? Tune in to Growing Up Hip Hop: New York on Thursday (Nov. 21) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WeTV to find out.

