Are Dollar Stores Open on Veterans Day 2019? Dollar General & Family Dollar Specials

It’s Veterans Day 2019. If you’re hoping to stop by a Dollar Store today, whether it’s Dollar General, Family Dollar, or Dollar Tree, then you’re in luck. Most Dollar Stores are open on Veterans Day. Read on for more details and to learn about specials for Veterans Day.

Dollar General stores are typically open on Veterans Day, and they are usually open for their regular business hours. Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location and specific hours may vary. To confirm your local Dollar General’s hours, check out their store locator here.

In addition, Dollar General is honoring veterans by offering 11 percent off qualifying purchases in store on November 11 or online with the promo code MILITARY11.

Dollar General notes: “Dollar General has a longstanding history of supporting those who serve through exclusive discounts, outreach with military communities through the Company’s military employee resource group (SERVE) and the founding of the Paychecks for Patriots program that supports service members’ transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities.”

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for regular hours on Veterans Day. Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here. Dollar Tree has not announced any veterans day sales, so you’ll need to talk to your local store to see if there’s anything in your area.

Family Dollar stores are typically open for regular hours on Veterans Day. The hours might vary depending on the store’s location, however. It’s always good to double-check with your local store, in case they’re doing something different. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

Family Dollar is offering 10 percent off for veterans on November 11. This is 10 percent off all items, in-store only, with valid ID/proof of service. Find out more here.

The History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

On November 11, 1918, World War I was officially ended. On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued the following message about Armistice Day:

A year ago today our enemies laid down their arms in accordance with an armistice which rendered them impotent to renew hostilities, and gave to the world an assured opportunity to reconstruct its shattered order and to work out in peace a new and juster set of international relations. The soldiers and people of the European Allies had fought and endured for more than four years to uphold the barrier of civilization against the aggressions of armed force. We ourselves had been in the conflict something more than a year and a half. With splendid forgetfulness of mere personal concerns, we remodeled our industries, concentrated our financial resources, increased our agricultural output, and assembled a great army, so that at the last our power was a decisive factor in the victory. We were able to bring the vast resources, material and moral, of a great and free people to the assistance of our associates in Europe who had suffered and sacrificed without limit in the cause for which we fought. Out of this victory there arose new possibilities of political freedom and economic concert. The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes, and the victory of arms foretells the enduring conquests which can be made in peace when nations act justly and in furtherance of the common interests of men. To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”

In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.