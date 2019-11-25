DWTS 2019 Finale: How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Online

Tonight is the 2019 finale of Dancing With the Stars. Get the rundown on how to watch the DWTS season 28 finale online via live streaming.

As usual, the show airs on the ABC network and its start time is 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The finale will end at its normal time, 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, with a new mirrorball trophy winner announced.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Last week was a major shocker when DWTS frontrunner James Van Der Beek was eliminated after an emotional admission. Van Der Beek still dolled out amazing performances, despite dealing with his wife’s miscarriage, which kept her in the hospital. Unfortunately, the judges didn’t score him as high as fans would have liked and he ended up in the bottom two. It was Van Der Beek against another frontrunner, Ally Brooke, but the judges picked Brooke.

Brooke broke down in tears and pleaded with host Tom Bergeron to let her give Van Der Beek her spot in the finale. Van Der Beek looked saddened but went out like a champion, with his head held high, as the rest of the cast appeared shocked by the judges’ decisions.

Tonight, the remaining four couples in the finale are country singer Lauren Alaina with Gleb Savchenko, Ally Brooke with Sasha Farber, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell with Witney Carson, and Bachelorette star Hannah Brown with Alan Bersten. Brooke and Mitchell are most likely to win it, based on overall scores and evolution over the course of the season. But, dark horses Alaina and Brooke have a good shot as well.

Anything can happen on a live show.

The official ABC description of what the finale episode for season 28 reads, “It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars.”

Some of what fans can expect to see on the finale tonight include performances from Cher, Pitbull, and Ne-Yo. Each of the remaining couples will perform two dances and usually, the cast-offs from the season reappear in celebration of the event. The dancers who will be on the upcoming DWTS 2020 Live Tour will perform as well. In addition, celebrities joining the pros on tour will be revealed.

And, there are some unrelated reveals to be shown on the episode as well. For example, the American Idol fan vote will be revealed live. Plus, there will be a preview of the upcoming season of The Bachelor 2020 during the DWTS finale.

