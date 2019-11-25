DWTS Scores from Season 28 Semifinals

The latest episode of Dancing with the Stars was particularly emotional, with frontrunner James Van Der Beek shockingly being sent home the same week that his wife suffered a miscarriage.

James planned on dropping out of DWTS, but his wife pushed him to continue competing on the show.

Both Van Der Beek, and the show itself have been making headlines over the past few days, and tonight are the finals, where one of the final four contestants will be crowned the winner of Season 28.

Semifinals Scores

The final four celebrity competitors are: Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Laurel Alaina. Last week, during the semifinals, the celebrity and pro-dancer duos competed in two rounds of dancing.

Last week, Ally received a 29 out of 30, and a 30 out of 30 for a total of 59 out of 60. Kel received a 17 out of 30, then a 30 out of 30 for a total of 57 out of 60. Lauren Alaina received a 27 out of 30 both times, for a total of 54 out of 60, and Hannah Brown received a 27 out of 30 both times for a total of 54 out of 60. James Van Der Beek received a 24 out of 30 on his first dance, and a 27 out of 30 on his second, for a total of 51 out of 60.

Ally Tried to Sacrifice Herself to Save James

After James was eliminated, Ally offered to give up her spot to the former Dawson’s Creek star.

Speaking to reporters after the show, she said, “He was just like, ‘I can’t accept that,’ and ‘It’s very, very kind,’ and he said, ‘Just enjoy it,’” she said. “I talked to him afterward as well and I tried to offer again … and he was just like, ‘No, please, you just enjoy it and you shine and don’t be afraid to shine,’ are the exact words he told me…I’m taking that in… Even though I’m very sad and in a way feel like I shouldn’t be here, I’m trying to celebrate my personal journey, too.”

In a separate interview, Brooke said, “You just don’t know what’s going to happen on this show. I danced my heart out and one by one they called different names and then it dwindled down to the bottom two, and unfortunately, I was in the bottom two and unfortunately James was as well,” she said. “In that moment I just felt so wrong to just stand there. I felt like I really needed to just stand up and give it to James.”

Last Tuesday, Van Der Beek posted a picture of his wife on social media, writing, “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being.”

Tonight’s finale will begin with the remaining couples dancing to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. Each couple will compete in two rounds of dancing, like last week.

Be sure to tune into the finale of DWTS tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

