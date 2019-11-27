Is Friendly’s Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Today is Thanksgiving, and some families may not be looking to spend hours on a home-cooked meal. If you’re hoping to go out for Thanksgiving to grab a bite to eat, you’ll have to look somewhere else than Friendly’s. Friendly’s will be closed this Thanksgiving holiday. The restaurant chain is only closed on three holidays each year: Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter Sunday. They remain open for all other holidays.

While they’re closed on Thanksgiving, Friendly’s is urging customers to come by Tuesday or Wednesday for a monster shake. The company’s Twitter page recently posted a Twee that read: “Instead of putting together a Frankenstein meal tonight get a monster shake from Friendly’s.”

History of Friendly’s

The first Friendly’s ice cream shop was opened in 1935 by the Blake Brothers in Springfield, Massachusetts. As the company’s website notes, “The name was a promise that the shoppe would be a friendly place for families to create lasting memories while enjoying handcrafted ice cream that was made fresh daily.”

In 1940, another Friendly’s was opened in West Springfield. In the 1970s, after the Blake Brothers retired, they sold Friendly’s to Hershey Foods Corporation. It was purchased by Donald N. Smith in the 1980s.

The company has since expanded from ice cream to include ice cream cakes, rolls, cups, and other novelties. In 2015, Friendly’s celebrated its 80th anniversary. A year prior, they celebrated another milestone: producing over 25 million gallons of ice cream annually.

Today, Friendly’s employs 10,000 employees and highlights 22 distinct ice cream flavors. There are a total of 167 Friendly’s across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Vermont.

What’s Open and Closed on Thanksgiving?

While Friendly’s is closed, a number of other restaurants are expected to be open, including Applebee’s, Bob Evans, and Boston Market. Burger King is also slated to be open, along with Dunkin’ Donuts and Hooters.

As American celebrates with pie and turkey, most government offices and private businesses will be closed. As a nationally recognized federal holiday, mail services list Thanksgiving as a holiday with no UPS pickup or delivery available. FedEx will also not be delivered.

Schools will be closed on Thursday, and all public libraries will also be closed. Most people are expected to be eating and enjoying celebrations like the Macy’s Day Parade on TV.

Each year, the Macys Day Parade welcomes 2 to 3 million on-site viewers. This year, the 16 large character balloons that typically set sail may not be flying due to high winds. On Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison told CBS, “We had the same concerns last year. It’s going to be a game day decision.”

He added, “We have supervisors assigned to each one of the 16 character balloons that are trained. We have seven anemometers throughout the route that will determine the wind gusts regarding the height of each one of the balloons.”

The balloons are technically not allowed to fly in winds that exceed 23 mph or gusts over 34 mph. Still, they’re slated to be inflated from 1 to 8pm on Wednesday outside the Museum of Natural History.

