Gwen Stefani’s Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

Gwen Stefani has been one of the most successful pop stars of the past two decades. As both a solo artist and the lead singer of No Doubt, Stefani has sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Given her continued success, some fans are curious as to the pop star’s age. How old is Stefani? How old was she when she first broke out?

Stefani is 50 years old. According to Biography, she was born on October 3, 1969 in Fullerton, California. Stefani’s parents were fans of folk music, and they exposed her to artists like Bob Dylan and Emmylou Harris from an early age. Stefani’s older brother Eric was also a musician, and he helped form the band that would eventually become No Doubt. He invited Stefani to audition as a singer, and she officially joined the band in 1986. She was 17 years old.

Stefani Is 50 Years Old & Has Been Making Music Since She Was a Teenager

No Doubt released their debut album in 1992, but it wasn’t until Tragic Kindgom in 1995 that they broke into the mainstream. Stefani’s unique vocal style helped singles like “Don’t Speak” and “Just a Girl” climb the charts, and the band continued to have massive success heading into the 2000s. After taking a hiatus, No Doubt returned with the 2012 album Push and Shove. They remain an active touring band today.

Stefani released her debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby in 2004. She was 35 years old. The album earned critical praise and spawned the hit singles “Hollaback Girl,” Rich Girl” and “Cool.” Stefani has released two more solo albums, 2006’s The Great Escape and 2013’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Both albums performed well commercially.

Stefani Said That Aging Has Led Her to Explore Different Musical Paths

Stefani has talked at length about her age and how her career has shifted over the decades. “Being on-stage for me, I always forget how much it is a part of who I am,” she told Hollywood.com. “I’ve done it for my whole life pretty much. I always think I don’t want to do it. I always think it’s fine if I never do it again, and then, when I get onstage, even when I’m soundchecking, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love this! I love my music, I love being up here, I love the attention and I love being able to share that love with people and get that exchange.”

“I don’t understand why I like it so much. It’s my gift. It’s what I’m here for. So this [residency] is perfect. But I’m obviously at the end of my journey of being a musician… because of my age,” Stefani added. “It’s perfect for me to be able to do a Vegas show because not only does it work for me as a mom, but it also works creatively. It’s new, it’s a challenge. Creatively, I couldn’t have done it any sooner. I had to have all these songs. It just feels like the perfect next chapter for me.”

According to Celeb Heights, Stefani is 5’6″. This makes her taller than fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, who stands at 5’4″, and former Voice coach Christina Aguilera, who is 5’2″. Stefani is shorter than her boyfriend Blake Shelton, however, who stands at an impressive 6’5″.