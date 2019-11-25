Harry Morton Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco chain, scion of a famed restaurant family in Los Angeles, and sometime date of young Hollywood stars, has been found dead. He was only 38 years old.

Squiring stars from Jennifer Aniston to Lindsay Lohan landed Morton in the tabloid headlines, but his family is already cemented in Los Angeles lore through his father’s and grandfather’s restaurant businesses. However, he amassed his own ventures throughout the years.

The cause of death is not yet clear. The Beverly Hills Police Department said that foul play is not suspected, according to Fox News.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Morton Founded the Pink Taco Restaurant Chain; His Net Worth Was About $300 Million

Harry Morton was a very wealthy man. The Richest estimates his net worth was around $300 million. He poured some of that wealth into the Pink Taco restaurant chain that he founded in Los Angeles.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Pink Taco has locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas, and Morton used to own the famous Viper Room nightclub where River Phoenix died. Morton started the chain when he was only 18 years old.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco,” the Pink Taco chain said in a statement, according to CBS Los Angeles. “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

2. Lindsay Lohan Offered Tribute to Morton on Instagram

Morton dated Lindsay Lohan around 2005, ending up in tabloid headlines. “Best friends. Best life,” Lohan captioned an Instagram tribute to Morton that showed him with her. TMZ reports that they dated for only about three months, however.

He also dated Paris Hilton and Britney Spears through the years, according to ET.

TMZ reports that Morton never had a wife or children, though. He also dated Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Hayden Panettiere.

3. Morton’s Father Peter Built the Hard Rock Cafe Fortune

Morton was born in Chadderton, United Kingdom. He is the son of Peter Morton, who founded the Hard Rock Café. According to the Richest, his grandfather was also a famous restaurateur named Arnie Morton. He founded Morton’s Restaurant Group.

Morton’s family owns The Ivy and Morton’s, which are two of LA’s most prestigious restaurants. According to the Guardian, Peter Morton got his start in London with a hotel and catering degree from the University of Denver. The year was 1971.

“I was passing through London, and I noticed there wasn’t any American food,” Peter told the Guardian. He decided to start the first Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly. “This was before McDonald’s or Burger King had arrived,” Morton told Guardian. “Market vacuum. It’s the same with any business. Cement. Anything.” His family had been in the restaurant industry for 80 years with roots in Chicago, the publication reports.

According to TMZ, Harry Morton’s mother was Paulene Stone. They are divorced. The Guardian calls Stone a “socialite and Sixties model.” His half-sister, described by TMZ as “model/bounty hunter” Domino Harvey died of a drug overdose in 2005.

4. Morton Was a Volunteer Police Officer

According to Fox News, Morton volunteered as a Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy and was honored as reserve detective of the years by the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

TMZ reports that Harry recently bought Elvis Presley’s former estate in Los Angeles, but that’s not the house where he died.

Police credited Harry with dedicating “hundreds of hours a year in support of the station’s Detective Bureau,” according to TMZ.

5. Morton Was Discovered by His Younger Brother, Reports Say

Entertainment Tonight is reporting, through sources, that Morton was discovered by his younger brother, Matthew.

According to TMZ, he was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Morton was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. Saturday, and a coroner’s spokesperson said of the cause of death: “The autopsy and report are incomplete at this time, and will probably be completed in a couple of days.”