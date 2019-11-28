Is HEB Open on Thanksgiving 2019? What Are the Hours?

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s the time of year when families and friends celebrate the holidays together. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic (and let’s face it, a little stressful) that you forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on Thanksgiving. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news. Yes, HEB is open on Thanksgiving Day, but it has limited hours.

HEB Is Open, But the Pharmacy & Delivery Services Are Closed

On Thanksgiving Day, all HEB stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, don’t delay. You’ll only have until 2 p.m. There won’t, however, be any curbside pickup on Thanksgiving day. Curbside will be closed. HEB home delivery is also closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, if you use another delivery service like Shipt that works with HEB, rather than HEB’s service, then that service might be available. Check your relevant app for more details.

If you want to visit the pharmacy, you’ll have to wait a day on that too. HEB pharmacies are closed on Thanksgiving.

HEB offers a lot of great options for Thanksgiving that will help your family quite a bit. First, you can find a guide to cooking a turkey here along with a lot of great recipes, like beer can turkey, brick grilled turkey, turkey roulade, and more. HEB also has a ham and tamale guide, and a guide to cooking travel-friendly side dishes, carb aware dishes, and perfect pies and desserts. HEB even has ideas online for turkey leftovers and football appetizers.

Click here to find an HEB location near you.

HEB is keeping the Thanksgiving spirit alive. According to KSAT, HEB donated nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to the San Antonio Food Bank during a turkey shortage. HEB made the decision the day before Thanksgiving, deciding to donate 2,000 Meal Simple Thanksgiving meals that come with ham or turkey, plus lots of delicious sides. The Food Bank said it was short about 500 turkeys before the donations came in.

HEB is also donating Thanksgiving meals to a senior citizen community in San Antonio called the George Cisneros housing complex.

Meanwhile, HEB also hosted a Feast of Sharing in 24 cities, KVUE reported. They served nearly 14,000 meals in Austin on November 26 and volunteers came to make sure no one had to stand in line. Overall, HEB serves more than 250,000 meals in Texas and Mexico. Feasts include turkey, cornbread dressing, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and turkey gravy. Locations in December include Waco, Temple, Rio Grande, Odessa, Big Spring, Victoria, Abilene, Weslaco, Killeen, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi.

HEB & Black Friday

HEB stores will be open during regular business hours the next day on Black Friday. On Black Friday, curbside pickup begins at 9 a.m. and home delivery opens at 9 a.m.

The only holidays that HEB is consistently closed for are Christmas Day and Easter Day.