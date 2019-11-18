How Many Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Are Left in Season 4 After Tonight?

Tonight we get to watch Season 4 Episode 2 of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. But after the second episode, how many more episodes will viewers have to enjoy before they have to endure a long wait again? Read on for more details about Season 4 and the upcoming schedule for the show.

Three More Episodes Will Air in 2019 & a Total of 10 Will Be in the Entire Season

We’re already nearing what will likely be a holiday hiatus for Rick and Morty, according to what Adult Swim has shared so far.

After tonight, three more episodes are airing in 2019 and a total of eight episodes are left in Season 4. Tonight’s episode is called “The Old Man and the Seat,” which is a reference to the book The Old Man and the Sea.

According to the schedule we know so far, there will be three more episodes this year. Then we will likely see a hiatus for the holidays. Season 4 will have a total of 10 episodes, and the last five are expected sometime in 2020.

Keep in mind that Adult Swim hasn’t officially confirmed this schedule. But their trailer for Season 4 referenced only the first five episodes of the season.

The trailer says that five all-new episodes will start on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. It then goes on to say: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.” And the screenshot at the end of the trailer says “Five All New Episodes.”

That’s why fans are fairly certain this means we’re going to have a holiday hiatus before the last five episodes air.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, he tweeted that the full season is going to be 10 episodes long.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

He wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

Remaining Episode Titles

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see in 2019. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts.

Season 4 Episode 3: One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule is expected to be, which is subject to change:

Episode 1: November 10

Episode 2: November 17

Episode 3: November 24

Episode 4: December 1

Episode 5: December 8

Adult Swim hasn’t released episode titles or descriptions for the last five episodes of Season 4 yet.

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of Rick and Morty. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

