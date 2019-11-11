How Many Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Are Left in Season 4?

Now that Episode 1 of Rick and Morty Season 4 is airing on Adult Swim, just how many episodes are left in the season? Read on for more details, including an update about the question just released on November 10, 2019 from Justin Roiland.

Four More Episodes Will Air in 2019 & a Total of 10 Will Be in the Entire Season

After tonight, four more episodes are airing in 2019. This is the schedule that was revealed in the Season 4 trailer. Tonight’s episode was called “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat.”

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see in 2019. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts. The episode descriptions don’t reveal much.

Season 4 Episode 2: The Old Man and the Seat

“We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Season 4 Episode 3: One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule is expected to be:

Episode 1: November 10

Episode 2: November 17

Episode 3: November 24

Episode 4: December 1

Episode 5: December 8

There Are 10 Episodes in Season 4, Not Just Five

But that leads us to the next big question everyone’s asking: are there only five episodes in Season 4, the five we’re seeing in 2019? Adult Swim did not respond to Heavy’s inquiries on the topic, but Justin Roiland made an official announcement on November 10.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

He wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

So that means there are nine more episodes left in this season.

The Season 4 trailer said that five all-new episodes will start on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. It went goes on to say: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.” That’s what caused some confusion.

But now we know we’re expecting 10 episodes total.

Season 4 was supposed to be 10 episodes all along. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long (which would be the same length as Season 2 and Season 3.)

Because of what Roiland said and how the trailer is worded, most fans assumed that we were only getting the first half of Season 4 in 2019 and the second half will be released sometime in 2020. That’s not unheard of. A lot of shows have a holiday hiatus and then return in 2020 for the second half of their seasons.

And it looks like fans were right.

Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of Rick and Morty. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

