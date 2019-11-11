Is Mail Delivered on Veterans Day 2019? Are Post Offices Open or Closed?

Veterans Day 2019 is here and it is observed by federal offices on Monday today. So, the question of, “Will mail be delivered?” is answered with a big “No.” Every year, the holiday falls on November 11th, so there will be no mail delivery until tomorrow, on November 12, 2019. Post offices are closed today and will not reopen until tomorrow as well.

All Post Offices Are Closed Today

All post offices and federal offices are closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses, nor homes will receive mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

FedEx will still be open for Veterans Day as will UPS, as they recognize but do not observe the holiday. FedEx provides normal pickup and delivery service today as does UPS. Amazon deliveries should be on schedule as well.

Additional holidays on which mail is not delivered are:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday

Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day)

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Veterans Day 2019 Closures

In addition to post offices, most banks, with the exception of TD Bank, will be closed. However, the stock market will also be open for the holiday. Meanwhile, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed today. Libraries may be closed, but trash collection and public transportation should run as usual. As far as school closings go, schools are not obligated to close on Veterans Day, so it is up to the individual school district or town.

DMV’s, aka Motor Vehicle Commissions are closed today.

Veterans Day 2019 Freebies & Military Discounts

In certain areas, parking meters may be free and there are a number of sales and restaurant deals going on. Veterans and active duty military members often receive free meals from restaurants and discounts as a thank you for their service as well. There are also tons of sales and other deals going on for the general public in retail and department stores. Some of the restaurants that are offering vets and military discounts or free meals today include White Castle, Golden Corral, Famous Dave’s, O’Charley’s, Shoney’s, Denny’s, IHOP, Red Lobster, Texas de Brazil, and Old Country Buffet.

When it comes to shopping, many stores are still offering special discounts for Veterans Day, while others already have early Black Friday deals.

Veterans Day marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918, and this year marks its 100th anniversary. Originally, the day was titled “Armistice Day.” With the Veterans Day holiday, comes a time to thank those who have fought for America. It is a day of remembrance to honor those who have served our country over the years.

When the Veterans Day holiday falls on a Saturday, the holiday is observed on the Friday right before. If it falls on a Sunday, it is still also observed on the Monday the next day.

