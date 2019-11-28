Is Landmark Theaters Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving is one of the leading times for audiences to catch a movie. Landmark Theaters are scheduled to be open for the holiday. The company currently operates 51 theaters throughout the country. More than a place for blockbusters, this chain focuses on specialty, indie, and limited released that viewers otherwise might not see.

Among filmmakers and moviegoers, this grouping of cinemas is known for its encouragement of different cinematic genres. On November 25th, the Los Angeles location of Landmark cinemas gave a special screening of Rian Johnson’s new film, Knives Out. Unlike standard showing, the director stopped by to give the selected audience a q and A after the film was over.

.@KnivesOut opens early tomorrow night at @TheLandmarkLA! https://t.co/n39uinn9JM Filmmaker @RianJohnson will be stopping by the theatre on Sunday 12/1 for a special Q&A after the 12:30PM showtime. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Rz1PoC4H3A pic.twitter.com/rlPDkNbsCz — Landmark Theatres (US) (@LandmarkLTC) November 25, 2019

Indie Films and Hollywood Hits

The chain is providing a good mix of traditional titles against hard to find indie content. Some of the most requested titles this season are films made for adults over families. Marriage Story is one of the lesser known fllms among the general public but it is getting a big critical push that should help it during awards season.

As mentioned earlier, Knives Out promises to be one of the holiday season’s biggest hits. With a star studded cast and great director, it’s a good chance that many audiences will take in the film on its opening weekend. For that reason, many of the Landmark Theaters are offering earlier showtimes. A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood is another new title that many audiences have shown interest in seeing. Starring Tom Hanks, the film tells the story of one writer’s quest to write about children show host Mr.Rogers. This is another choice that is drawing early awards season buzz among critics. Hanks alone has already been nominated for certain critics awards.

The season also sees holdovers that have done well up to this point.Ford v Ferrari is one of the holdovers that is specifically appealing to adults. As with most films that focus on adult viewers, the film has a longer expected life as first weekend box office totals do not mean as much. The film stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles. It’s also based on a true story and will appeal to more than die-hard automotive fans.

How to Buy Tickets Online Before the Showing

Discover the enchantment of Tchaikovsky’s music in the @RoyalOperaHouse production of #TheNutcracker. Featuring @TheRoyalBallet, this previously recorded live performance will screen tonight at select #LandmarkTheatres. https://t.co/5QBGvGtIHn pic.twitter.com/Ej6q7Wq8sU — Landmark Theatres (US) (@LandmarkLTC) November 26, 2019

No matter which location someone is searching for, they can find ticket details on Landmark Cinema’s official website. Once there, The Quick Buy option singled out in the top right corner leads visitors to their ticketing options. The first selection asks for what city or region a user is looking for. Next, it identifies which theaters are in that area and allows visitors to select a location. Select a date for the showtime, the site does offer tickets several days ahead. Pick the film and then the showtime that is desired. It will then help a user complete their transaction and ensure their place is reserved in that showing. If any details need to be changed, the purchaser is encouraged to use the appropriate online or theater contact information.