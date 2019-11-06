‘Limetown’ Schedule: How Many Episodes Until the Finale?

Unfortunately, Limetown is finishing Season 1 a lot sooner than you might want. The hit series on Facebook Watch is wrapping up this month. Read on to learn more.

Limetown is an intriguing series based on the popular podcast. It explores the mystery of a town in Tennesse where 326 people disappeared in 2004. They were part of a scientific community (think Eureka from Syfy’s old series, only much more serious.) A distress call was sent out, and then guards would not let police inside the town. When they finally did, everyone was gone.

The protagonist’s uncle was among those who disappeared, and now she’s trying to solve the mystery. Unfortunately, there aren’t many episodes left in Season 1.

There Are Only 10 Episodes in Season 1

Season 1 only has 10 episodes total, so after today’s episodes there are only two episodes left until in the season.

This means that after you watch Episodes 7 and 8, there will be just two episodes left. The final two episodes will air on Wednesday, November 13. They’ll be available at 3 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Central/12 p.m. Pacific.)

After that, we’ll have to wait and hope that Limetown is renewed for a second season. It’s looking pretty likely. First, the season is stellar. It’s gotten great reviews. It’s also being watched by a lot of people. Episode 1 has 19.1 million views and even the most recent episode, Episode 6, already has 2.6 million views.

As a bonus, the podcast that the TV series is based on just wrapped up Season 2 in December 2018. So there’s a lot of good source material to draw from.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Lia Haddock, a journalist for American Public Radio, unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a research community in Tennessee.”

The series stars Jessica Biel in the main role as Lia Haddock. Stanley Tucci plays her uncle, Emile Haddock. Omar Elba plays Mark Green, her assistant. Sherri Saum plays Gina Purri, her boss. And Vera Frederickson plays Young Lia in flashbacks that we see in each episode.

There are also quite a few Battlestar Galactica alums on the show, which is fun to see. Alessandro Juliana (who played Gaeta) is Dr. Oskar Totem. Rekha Sharma plays Sadia Latifi (she was Tory on BSG.) And Kandyse McClure plays Lia’s girlfriend. (She was Dee on BSG.) Of course, all these actors have been on a lot of shows since then, but as a BSG fan, I really enjoyed seeing them all in one series again, even if they weren’t in a lot of scenes together.

Kelly Jenrette plays Winona. Janet Kidder plays Lenore Dougal. Daniel Bacon plays Karl. Jason Tremblay plays Jacob Haddock. John Beasley plays the Reverend. Nhi Do plays Gail. Harnoor Gill plays Frankie. Hiro Kanagawa plays R.B. Villard. Kat Pasion plays an engineer. Sheryl Lee plays Alison Haddock. Chris Shields plays Ron Calhoun. Ben Cotton plays Terry Hilkins.