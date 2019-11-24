Lizzo’s Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

Lizzo, who has emerged as one of the music industry’s leaders both on the charts and in women empowerment, is nominated for 3 2019 American Music Awards, including Best New Artist. According to People, Lizzo will also be performing during the awards show.

Lizzo fast rise to fame means that she has millions of fans interested in the personal details of her life, including her age, birthday, and height. If you’re one of those curious supporters, here’s what you need to know:

What Is Lizzo’s Age in 2019?

Lizzo was born on April 27, 1988, which means she turned 31 years old in 2019. Lizzo, whose birth name is Melissa Jefferson, was born in Detroit Michigan, though her family moved to Houston, Texas when she was 10 years old.

According to NPR, Lizzo discovered her love for music in fifth grade when she started learning how to play the flute. She pursued a degree in music performance and music theory with the goal of becoming a professional flutist, and found her way to working with R&B and soul musicians once that dream fell through (which developed her talent for rapping and singing).

Lizzo released her first album, entitled Lizzobangers in October 2013, but she revealed to NPR that she began touring before she had even released any of her own albums. Her second album, Big Grrrl Small World was released in 2015, when she was 27 years old. Her EP, Coconut Oil, was released in 2016 when she was 28, and includes her hit single “Good As Hell.”

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo’s third studio album, was released on April 19, 2019, 8 days before her 31st birthday. It was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for “Album of the Year.”

Of the legacy that she hopes her career as a recording artist will have, Lizzo told Rolling Stone “When I have to make decisions, I always choose honesty and I always stay true to myself, because I know at the end of the day that is what’s going to remain. That is what’s going to be the legend: That I was true to myself and that I honored every person by staying truthful to them.”

What Is Lizzo’s Height in 2019?

It’s not just that Lizzo’s confidence makes her appear tall among the other people around her: she really is quite a tall celebrity. According to HealthyCeleb.com, she is about 5’10” tall. CelebrityInside.com also lists Lizzo as being 5’10”.

Lizzo has become a leader in body positivity and female sexual empowerment, a role she is well aware of in her work, performances, and public appearances. Lizzo told NPR that her self-love has been something she’s carried with her since she was about 21, and something that continues to evolve with her. She revealed “About 10 years ago, I made the decision that I just wanted to be happy with my body and I just wanted to be happy with who I am. That was the beginning of my journey with learning how to love my body. … You have to find that love for yourself deep down inside, underneath all of that questioning and ickiness.”