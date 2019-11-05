WATCH: LHHNY Season 10 Sneak Peek Promises Old Feuds, New Drama

VH1 had a special treat for Love & Hip Hop fans during Monday’s (Nov. 4) episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — a first look at season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, the OG LHH show. And things definitely look like they are going to explosive when the show returns.

First off, the show is bringing back some original cast members. Chrissy Lampkin, Jim Jones, Somaya Reece, and Emily Bustamante haven’t been on the show since season two, while Tahiry Jose hasn’t been on the show since season four and Erica Mena hasn’t been on the show since season five (except for some special guest appearances they both made in season eight). Fans are super excited about their return.

I am so excited for chrissy to come back she was my all time favorite and samaya — Rodolfo Avila (@14_rodolfoavila) November 5, 2019

Did I just see Tahiry 👀🥰 can’t wait for this season. 💯💯 — Tha Boy Camm (@camm_boy) November 4, 2019

In addition to the OG cast members returning, the show will also feature Kimbella Vanderhee, Yandy Smith-Harris, Cyn Santana, Juju C., Joe Budden, Juelz Santana, Rich Dollaz and Safaree Samuels.

The preview clip teases that “your past can haunt you” and “the day ones are coming home, then we see Yandy talking about her long-standing feud with Chrissy. In case you’ve forgotten, Chrissy was always a little suspicious of Yandy’s relationship with her (Chrissy’s) husband Jim Jones. Jim was Yandy’s manager at the time they were all on Love & Hip Hop together and Yandy always denied having romantic feelings for him, but Chrissy was never buying it.

“As long as Chrissy stays out of my way…” warns Yandy, as Chrissy tells Tahiry, “I’m not here to be disrespected.”

Chrissy still has Yandy shook i see pic.twitter.com/j6sMGdH2Tf — iBobbyDeluxe (@iBobbyDeluxe) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Kimbella sure is upset about something, because she can be seen in the preview yelling, “Who said that was my friend?!” Chances are Yandy is also why she’s upset, but you never know. Friendships really come and go in the LHH-verse.

One big question on fans’ minds about season 10 is whether Yandy’s husband Mendeecees will be in the season since he went to prison in 2015 in drug charges. The site Bossip reports that he won’t be out until November 2020, so it looks like he will miss season 10.

The one thing that is conspicuously absent from the promo is anything dealing with Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels. The two announced on Oct. 1 that they’re expecting their first child together and then they got married a week later. Will that be a part of season 10 or did filming wrap before all of that took place? Guess we’ll find out.

Love & Hip Hop: New York returns Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

