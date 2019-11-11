‘Mr. Robot’ Schedule: How Many Episodes Left Until the Finale?

After you watch Episode 6 of Season 4 of Mr. Robot tonight, just how many episodes are left until the finale? Unfortunately, not as many episodes as you might be hoping.

‘Mr. Robot’ Has 13 Episodes in Season 4

Season 4 of Mr. Robot has 13 episodes in total. That means we’re almost halfway through the season after we watch tonight’s episode. But we’re also getting a longer season than any previous season of Mr. Robot.

According to TV Guide, tonight’s episode is called “406 Not Acceptable.” The description reads: “vera tells a tale. darlene gets an xmas surprise. elliot goes rogue.” (Yes, the lower-cased no-caps description is traditional for Mr. Robot.)

After tonight, there are only seven episodes left in the final season of Mr. Robot.

Although some TV series get 20 episodes or more a season, Mr. Robot is not one of those. However, 13 episodes in a season isn’t bad either, and it’s more than we got for Mr. Robot before. Plus, it’s also a lot more episodes than Game of Thrones fans got for that series’ final season. (And so far, the final season of Mr. Robot is a lot better plot-continuity-wise than the finale of Game of Thrones. Fans are really loving the storylines in the show’s final season.)

‘Mr. Robot’ Schedule

If an episode of Mr. Robot airs every week, then we can expect the series finale to air on December 29, 2019. According to The Futon Critic, Episode 7 will air on November 17 at its regular time of 10 p.m. Eastern. Episode 8 will air on November 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern. Episode 9 will air on December 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern. Episode 10 will air on December 8. Episode 11 will air on December 15. Episode 12 will air on December 22.

Then Episode 13 (the finale) will air on December 29. But The Futon Critic notes that the finale will start at 9 p.m. Eastern, an hour early. It’s not clear if this means the finale will be longer than a regular episode.

According to USA’s schedule, Episode 407 will be called “Proxy Authentication Required” and the description reads: “I feud any data.”

Episode 408 will be called “408 Request Timeout” and the description reads: “janice wants all the deets. elliot is shook.”

The showrunner has said the finale will be a very long Christmas special, Metro reported. It will cover about a week over Christmas 2015.

How to Watch the Series Online

If you want to watch tonight’s episode online rather than on TV, you have several options.

