NCT 127 Members: Get to Know the Band

NCT 127 has proven to be one of the most popular bands in K-pop. This spinoff of the equally popular NCT also hails from Korea company SM Entertainment, a leading name in the genre. The band debuted in 2016, but their first full-length album would not be released until 2018. The release of Regular-Irregular would put the band on the Billboard 200 chart and see them make several appearances on US television. Get to know the current members of this constantly evolving band.

Taeil (문태일)

Taeil (태일), whose real name is Moon Tae Il (문태일), was born on June 14, 1994. This Seoul, South Korea native sings and focuses on playing the guitar. He lists SHINee as one of his favorite musical artists along with Bobby Kim’s “Mama” as one of his favorite songs. Outside of music, Taeil enjoys movies and eating pizza.

Johnny (서영호)

Johnny (서영호) goes by both the Korean name of Johnny (서영호) and the English name of John Suh. He raps, dances, and sings with the band. Born on February 9, 1995, he lists Chicago as his birthplace. SM Entertainment found Johnny through global auditions and an ability to speak English as well as Korean has placed him as one of the band’s most vocal members in English speaking countries.

Yuta (中本 悠太/なかもと ゆうた)

Yuta, born Nakamoto Yuta (中本悠太), is a dancer, rapper, and singer in the band. He is originally from Osaka, Japan and was discovered during global auditions. The performer’s birthday is October 26, 1995. When not at work with the band, Yuta enjoys practicing his soccer skills and catching up on his favorite comics. He loves to listen to songs by One Ok Rock.

Doyoung (김동영‬)

Doyoung (김동영‬) was born in Seoul, South Korea on February 1, 1996. The singer, whose real name is Kim Dong Young (김동영‬), has a background in entertainment. He starred in the Korean series Lipstick Prince and his brother is Gong Myung of the popular band Surprise. Doyoung gets inspiration from his favorite singer, Eric Benet. In addition to vocals, he also plays the flute.

Jaehyun (정윤오)

Jaehyun (정윤오) is a native of Seoul, South Korea and plays basketball when he’s not performing. His real name is Jaehyun (재현), but he also goes by the English name of Jay. The singer, dancer, and rapper lived in the United States for several years. Time spent in the US helped him develop a love for the country’s pop culture. He lists Leonardo DiCaprio as one of his favorite actors.

Win Win (윈윈)

Win Win (윈윈) comes from China and acts as a singer as well as dancer for the group. In addition to his stage name, he was born Dong Si Cheng (董思成) and also has the Korean name of Dong Sa Sung (동사성). The singer was discovered while dancing at a local school. While he can play guitar, Win Win leans more towards playing the piano. Due to commitments with the Chinese NCT group WayV, he has cut down on this time with NCT 127.

Jungwoo (정우)

Jungwoo (정우) is known by two additional names, his real name of Kim Jung-woo (김정우) and his Chinese name of Jin Ting You (金廷祐). The singer and dancer was born on February 19, 1998. Health issues sidelined the performer in 2019, which led to a break. Away from his musical pursuits, Jungwoo is also active in various sports.

Haechan (해찬 / 이동혁)

Haechan (해찬) raps as well as sings in the group. The Seoul, South Korea native was born Lee Dong Hyuck (이동혁) on June 6, 2000. He loves listening to music and also plays the piano. More than just a performer, Haechan is interested in writing his own songs.