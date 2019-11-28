Is Panera Bread Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Thanksgiving is finally here, and because it’s a major federal holiday, many businesses, restaurants and stores are closed for the day. If you’re looking to grab a quick snack from your local Panera Bread restaurant on your way to dinner, you might be out of luck – Panera Bread is only closed for two holidays a year, and one of them is Thanksgiving.

There is some confusion about Panera Bread’s holiday schedule online; some sites claim Panera Bread is open 365 days a year, while others correctly state that the store is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Due to the conflicting hours listed online, and because the Panera Bread website doesn’t specify a holiday schedule, I called around to a few local restaurants in my area, and all of them confirmed that most Panera stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

However, since Panera Bread is chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedules may vary depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

Here’s what we know about Panera Bread’s holiday hours of operation:

Specific Holiday Hours Vary Depending on Your Location, but Panera Bread is Typically Closed on Thanksgiving

Panera Bread offers a quick tutorial on how to check the hours of your local bakery chain. The website states, “Specific hours will vary from bakery-cafe to bakery-cafe. To find the hours for your neighborhood Panera Bread, please begin the process of placing an order here. Once you select a location and date/time, you will see more specific hours of operation, including holiday hours.”

If you hover over today’s hours, you’ll see hours for the entire week, and if you need further assistance, you can click here to find phone numbers for the restaurant nearest you.

A Facebook post from 2011 notes that the store is usually closed on Thanksgiving, so that their dedicated employees can spend time with their families. Although the post is eight years old, the holiday hours haven’t changed much since.

“Happy Thanksgiving! We’re taking some time off Facebook to celebrate with friends and family and will be back next week. Many of our bakery-cafes are also closed or have limited hours tomorrow, so check with your local bakery-cafe for specific hours.”

Panera Specializes in Pastas, Baked Goods, Salads & Sandwiches

Panera Bread specializes in pastas, soups, sandwiches and salads, with a variety of options to choose from on their menu. The restaurant also offers a selection of coffees, teas and beverages, plenty of dessert options, and an enormous bakery filled with bagels, different flavored cream cheeses, cookies, and more.

“We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us,” their website states. “Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.”

The bakery began as a 400-square-foot cookie store in Boston, Massachusetts in 1980, according to the site. It quickly expanded to include more than 2,300 bakery-cafes throughout the United States and Canada, with 140,000 associates and billions of dollars worth of sales.

“Our success has been fueled by one thing: our unending desire to bring to life fresh ideas about living and eating well. We want our guests to know the joys of great food served by people who truly care. We want them to have the food they crave, when they want it, how they want it, where they want it. We have never stopped innovating to do just that.”