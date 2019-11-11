Red Robin & Red Lobster Veterans Day 2019 Deals

Red Robin and Red Lobster are both offering specials on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country. Don’t miss out on these great deals, so be sure to click here and find directions and hours of business for your nearest Red Robin location.

All Red Robin locations are offering a free burger and fries. “Veterans and active military, please join us on Veterans Day, Monday 11/11/19, for a FREE* Tavern Double® Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries®,” the website states. All that is required for the free meal is that the veteran in question show proof of their service. Furthermore, one needn’t purchase any additional items to enjoy the free Tavern Double Burger.

Red Robin & Red Lobster Are Offering Free Food for Veterans Day 2019

“No purchase necessary. Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger does not count as an item for Red Robin Royalty,” the website adds. “At participating Red Robin restaurants. Dine-in only. Valid Monday, 11/11/19 only. Valid for all Veterans and active-duty service members. Proof of service required. Not valid with any other offer or discount including Red Robin Royalty®.”

Those who served can also be privy to ongoing benefits if they join the Red Robin Royalty® Military Program. The program is free to join, and comes with a number of year-round offers and exclusive perks like a free birthday burger (“Choose from any of your favorite fire-grilled burgers”), getting every tenth item free, and most impressively, getting $20 towards your sixth visit. The latter rewards customers who visit a Red Robin location five times within five weeks.

Red Lobster is offering a similar deal for Veterans Day 2019. Any active duty military, reserve, and military veterans can stop by the nearest Red Lobster and get a free appetizer or dessert. Valid proof of military service is required, and no purchase is necessary to take advantage of the offer. The free appetizers and desserts available at Red Lobster for Veterans Day 2019 are available from a special menu that includes:

Appetizers

Sweet Chili Shrimp

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Signature Shrimp Cocktail

Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Langostino Lobster

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

Warm Apple Crostada

Chocolate Wave

Brownie Overboard

What You Need To Take With You

The Veterans Day 2019 appetizer or dessert deal offered by Red Lobster is valid on one day only (November 11), which means you must visit the restaurant on that day to take advantage of the offer. It will not be available the following day, or at different points throughout the upcoming year.

There are hundreds of Red Lobster restaurants throughout the nation, and all of them should be participating, but you might want to double-check before heading out to your nearest location just to be sure. You can do this by clicking here finding your local Red Lobster on the map, then by calling the number you see on the left side of the page.