Can You Watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 3 on AdultSwim.com?

Although the Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty was available for free on AdultSwim.com, things are different now that we’re further along into the season. The new episodes, including Season 4 Episode 3, will be posted on both Adult Swim’s website and the app, but they won’t be free. Scroll to the end of this story to see reliable live stream options that offer free trials to test the services.

Both AdultSwim.com and the App Will Have Season 4 Episode 3, But Only for People with Cable

Unlike the Season 4 premiere, Season 4 Episode 3 of Rick and Morty is now going to require a cable log-in if you’re wanting to watch it on AdultSwim.com or on the mobile app.

Yes, Season 4 Episode 3 will be on AdultSwim.com and on the app tonight, but only for people with participating cable or satellite subscriptions.

For AdultSwim.com, you can stream the new episode at adultSwim.com/videos/rick-and-morty. It’s not always posted as soon as the new episode airs, but usually fairly quickly after. (Note that adultswim.com/streams/rick-and-morty says the new episode will be available on demand starting at 3 a.m. Eastern.)

You can still watch the Season 4 premiere for free, but Season 4 Episode 2 requires a cable login, as will Season 4 Episode 3.

The mobile app is another option for streaming the new episode. If you open the mobile app, the first thing you’ll be asked is if the app can connect to your cable provider. The simulcast option on the mobile app, just like on AdultSwim.com, always requires a cable log-in. So does the [AS] Stream option, which mentions that a new episode of Rick and Morty will be available on demand starting at 3 a.m. Eastern, but only for those with a cable log-in.

The best link for seeing the new episode on the app can be found by going to Shows on the app’s menu and clicking on Rick and Morty. That’s where you can find the new episodes that require a cable log-in. If the show’s name doesn’t show up for you, you can always search for Rick and Morty on the app and find the following page that way:

Just like Episode 2, Episode 3 will require a cable log-in to watch on the app.

Note: if you’re outside the U.S. then you’re out of luck. Viewers in other countries have reported that the app is blocked for them. And AdultSwim.com doesn’t let them access any episodes from outside the U.S.

Alternative Live Stream Options

There are many live stream options for people without cable who want to watch Adult Swim. AT&T TV Now and FuboTV both come with free trials to test the services. And if you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later, but only if you have Hulu with Live TV, which costs more than regular Hulu and comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Tonight’s episode is called “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty.” This is a reference to the novel (and later the film) called One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The description for Episode 3 reads: “Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 3 airs on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central.) It will air on Adult Swim.

Here’s the official trailer.

Rick and Morty S4E3 One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty (Promo)third episode preview of the 4th season of Rick and Morty called The One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty. Continue the Fun with Kev by following our social media!: 🎮 Our Fun Twitch Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/kevsuniverse ⭐ Our Exciting Discord: https://discord.gg/hUxr395 ✅ Our Awesome Twitter: https://twitter.com/KevsUniverse 💟 Our Fashionable Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/poke-universe 2019-11-18T15:54:39.000Z

Some fans think the trailer is a fake-out of sorts, and the characters we’re seeing won’t even show up in the actual episode at all. If that happens, we’ll be in for a real treat.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works