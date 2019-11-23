‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 3: Date, Title, Video & Fan Predictions

Season 4 Episode 3 of Rick and Morty is premiering on Sunday, November 24. The first two episodes of the new season have been well worth the wait, so we’re expecting great things from Episode 3 too. Here are some videos and details about S4E3, along with what we know so far about the Season 4 schedule in general. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 3.

Episode Title, Date & Details

Season 4 Episode 3 airs on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central.) It will air on Adult Swim. It’s called “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty.” This is a reference to the novel (and later the film) called One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The description for Episode 3 reads: “Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. It will air on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but Adult Swim will not be providing Episode 3 for free for people who don’t have a cable login. Netflix will not be showing the series in the U.S.

Fans Have a Fascinating Theory About Episode 3

Although Adult Swim hasn’t released an official trailer on their YouTube channel, there are plenty available on YouTube that you can watch. The trailer released right after the premiere aired on Adult Swim.

You can watch the trailer in the video below.

They pick up some friends for one big job, including Glar, a woman with a lot of hands, and Truckula the race car driver. A purple cowboy is also added to the group.

And here’s another version of the same trailer, just in case the first one is taken off YouTube.

Some fans think this is going to be kind of like Ricklantis Mixup, where the storyline that we think will be the main story just ends up being a fakeout and the actual plot is something very different.

Here’s a look at The Ricklantis Mixup trailer to refresh your memory. The episode didn’t have anything to do with a trip to Atlantis. Instead, it was about the return of Evil Morty. (See Heavy’s review here.) So here’s hoping that Episode 3 for Season 4 will also be about Evil Morty. Maybe this will be Tales from the Citadel 2. Since we learned in Episode 1 that Rick is immortal thanks to cloning, maybe the Ricks in the Citadel are immortal too.

In fact, a leading theory is that the joke will be that none of the characters in the trailer are actually in the episode at all. Their job was to pose for the trailer and that’s the only time we’ll see them.

Unlike last week, we don’t even have any details about the voice cast for Sunday night’s episode.

Season 4 Schedule

Five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. One episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights.

Here’s what we’re looking at for the next three episodes in terms of titles and descriptions, including Sunday night’s Episode 3:

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season, but Adult Swim hasn’t released titles or descriptions for the second half of the season yet.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

The day of Rick and Morty‘s season premiere, Justin Roiland wrote on Twitter: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday Nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.” This put to rest any concerns that the season would only be five episodes long, as some fans had worried.

So more than likely, we’ll be expecting a holiday hiatus after Episode 5 and then the last five episodes will return sometime in 2020.

Here’s the trailer for the whole season.

And here’s the opening sequence for Season 4.

But remember: it’s typical of Rick and Morty to not include many of the opening sequence clips in the actual season. So the opening sequence may not provide us any clues as to what to expect in the rest of Season 4.

