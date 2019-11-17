Terra Core on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, the Terra-Core Balance Trainer will make its debut on an all-new episode of Shark Tank. The transportable weight-loss gear is good for resistance coaching and cardio coaching.

Interested in learning more about the product? Read on.

1. The Company Raised over $95,000 on Kickstarter

Last updated in February 2016, the Terra Core Kickstarter Page reveals that over $95,000 was raised to support the product.

The site reads, “It’s a stepper. It’s a bench. It’s the best surface ever devised for crunches and pushups. It’s an air-filled, core-busting, balance-building machine. It’s going to be your go-to fitness tool for achieving the results you want. It’s the shape of things to come.”

The product contains an air-filled surface, that is “is so effective it’s impossible to even sit on the Terra Core without feeling your muscles fire and engage, right down to your core.” Given the surface, there is no additional pressure or skeletal strain.

2. The Product Sells for $199

Head to Amazon and you’ll find that the Terra-Core sells for $199.00.

If you check out the product’s website, you’ll see that the Terra-Core is also $199, but you can get 15% off using code “Sharks”.

In their description for the product, they write that the trainer has been scientifically proven to engage four times more muscle groups than the same exercise on a flat, hard surface. They go on to write, “The Terra Core is designed to WORK BY ITSELF or with resistance bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, medicine balls, TRX and ALL OTHER FITNESS ACCESSORIES. The bottom side offers PUSHUP HANDLES and other exercises to help BUILD BALANCE and AGILITY. It’s also perfect as an AEROBIC STEP or for CROSSFIT EXERCISES.”

3. The Product Was Founded by Greg Nigro

The Terra-Core was founded by Greg Nigro, a leader in the fitness industry.

Nigro writes on LinkedIn that he is a “Fitness, Wellness, Social Media Marketing strategist” with “broad experience in all aspects of sales, operations, facility design, profit centers, equipment, online lead generation, and social media marketing.”

Nigro is also a VP National Sales at Vicore Fitness, and the Director of Education at Vicore Fitness. He received his BS in Physics from Creighton University in 1992. Prior to that, Greg attended Rockhurst High School.

4. It Can Be Used with Either Side Facing up

The Terra-Core can be used with either side facing up: the air bladder, or the flat side. As the News Crunch points out, “When properly inflated, the air bladder provides an even surface so that your feet will remain relatively level for proper knee, hip and core mechanics.”

On the bottom of the machine is a Power Grip that converts the product into a push-up machine.

The item weighs 23 pounds, and runs 46″ x 17″ x 10″.

5. Initial Reviews of the Product Are Positive

Initial reviews for the Terra-Core balance trainer are positive. One user recently wrote, “I am a personal trainer and I am always looking for​ ways to help my clients achieve their goals. After hearing about the Terra Core from a ton of my ‘Trainer Friends’ and seeing all the people around the world using this product, I had to try it. When the terra core landed on my porch, I was blown away by the quality of this product.”

Another review noted that it is likely used for clubs or gym use. “As for the quality, the minute you take it out of the box you will know why it cost more, it really is a well made piece of equipment. I think it is probably designed for Gyms and clubs more than home use. But that is ok, because I am using the heck out if it. And I recommend to everyone who will listen…”

