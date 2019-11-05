‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ Musical Date, Time & Channels to Watch on TV

The Little Mermaid Live! musical is here, with an all-star cast, along with some lesser-known names. Queen Latifah is one of the major starts appearing in the live musical event, which will be interwoven with scenes from the original movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Hamish Hamilton further explained the format of the show and said, “What we are not doing is changing the structure or the story or the magic. What we’re doing is we are blending a live perspective and a live energy and a live interpretation to the original feature. I certainly don’t want to shock anybody when they’re watching this piece of art that is so special to them so we’re not taking any liberties. I’m hoping to delight people and to warm people’s hearts. It’s a new way to watch The Little Mermaid — it will never replace the original. We are hopefully adding a slightly new take.”

Read on below for more on The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!, when to watch the show on TV, how long the full show airs, what channels to watch, and encore showtimes.

“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!” CHANNEL: The show will air on both the ABC network and Freeform.

“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!” TIME: The show is scheduled to air on November 5, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. It will air until 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!” SHOW DATES: In addition to November 5, 2019, the show will also air on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 4:10 – 6:10 p.m. ET.

“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!” CAST & CHARACTERS:

Auli’i Cravalho is playing Ariel

Graham Phillips is playing Prince Eric

Queen Latifah is playing Ursula

Shaggy is playing Sebastian

John Stamos is playing Chef Louis

Amber Riley is playing the Emcee

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, is set to appear, according to People.

“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!” BEHIND THE SCENES CREW: The crew who work with the production of the project are Hamish Hamilton will direct and executive produce alongside Katy Mullan, David Jammy, Raj Kapoor, Ian Stewart, and Richard Kraft, as reported by People.

“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!” ABC OFFICIAL DESCRIPTION: In the official press release about the show, the description of the program reads, “To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing The Little Mermaid. The announcement was made today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular.”

