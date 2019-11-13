‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Elimination Predictions for Tonight 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer returns to television tonight with episode 7. Viewers will get to see five more performances and clue package videos, and at the end of the episode, another character will be eliminated and the celebrity performing beneath the disguise will be unmasked.

The five Masked Singers performing tonight are the Flower, Ladybug, Fox, Rottweiler, and Tree. So, who will be eliminated this weekend, and what are some top predictions for who’s behind the mask? Here’s what we think:

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 7 Elimination Predictions

The Flower and Fox are two of the strongest singers and performers this season, which means it is unlikely that they will go home in episode 3. Although the Rottweiler may have slipped under the radar for many at first, his second performance this season proved his talent and there’s a good chance he will also stick around in the competition for a while.

In the end, the final vote for who gets eliminated will probably be between the Tree and Ladybug. While both have given good performances so far, they are the weakest singers in this group of 5 and they also offer the least impressive amounts of stage presence.

If the Ladybug is unmasked tonight, a leading theory for fans of the show is that the celebrity performing beneath the mask is Kelly Osbourne. With her famous family, they certainly could be onto something! Another good guess so far has been Jamie Lynn Spears, the little sister of Britney Spears and former star of Zoey 101.

If the Tree gets unmasked, expect the person underneath the costume to have heavy ties to the Christmas holiday and baking. It is also quite likely that the celebrity is famous for being on television, either as an actor or host. Candace Cameron Bure, who has starred in numerous Hallmark Christmas movies, is a great guess for the Tree’s celebrity identity (and her past history on Dancing With the Stars means that Bure is down for participating in celebrity talent competitions). Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray are some other guesses we’ve seen come up frequently – could either cooking star be behind the mask?

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Recap So Far

A dapper dancer with a velvet voice, #FoxMask brings it all! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/fQyVhKGRac — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 13, 2019

Last week, all 11 remaining contestants performed over the course of two hours, and two more celebrity singers were unmasked. At the end of hour one, it was revealed that the woman behind the Penguin mask was actress Sherri Shepherd. At the conclusion of the second episode, the Black Widow Spider was revealed to be actress and talk show host Raven-Symone.

With Raven and Sherri eliminated, that means there are only 9 contestants left in the competition: The Flower, The Ladybug, The Fox, The Butterfly, The Flamingo, The Rottweiler, The Tree, The Thingamajig, and The Leopard.

As for the other celebrities revealed so far, fans have learned that Johnny Weir was The Egg, Ninja was The Ice Cream, Laila Ali was The Panda, The Skeleton was Paul Shaffer, and The Eagle was Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.